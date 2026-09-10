Pee Dee Electric to host 86th annual meeting of members

HAMLET — Pee Dee Electric Membership Corporation invites its members to attend the 86th Annual Meeting of Members on Thursday, October 1, at Cole Auditorium in Hamlet, N.C.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the Business Session beginning promptly at 7 p.m. During the meeting, cooperative leaders will share important updates, review highlights from the past year, and provide members with a look ahead at upcoming initiatives.

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for members to hear directly from Pee Dee Electric’s leadership, participate in the cooperative’s democratic process, and celebrate the strength of member ownership.

“We look forward to gathering with our members each year,” said Jordan Hildreth, CEO. “This meeting allows us to reflect on what we’ve accomplished together and share our vision for the future of Pee Dee Electric.”

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Andy & Oneida Locklear. Members attending the meeting will also enjoy gifts and have the chance to win exciting door prizes.

In addition, the Pee Dee Electric Awareness Committee is thrilled to announce two special raffles taking place during the Annual Meeting. Proceeds from the raffles will benefit the Awareness Committee Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to local high school seniors pursuing their college dreams.

All Pee Dee Electric members are encouraged to attend and take part in this annual tradition of cooperative membership.

Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative that provides reliable electric service for its members, enhancing life in the communities we serve. Pee Dee Electric’s service area includes Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly, and Union counties.