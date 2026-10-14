Bearcat boys soccer season scrapped

WADESBORO — Officials with Anson High School announced on Sept. 29 they have canceled the remainder of its boys’ soccer season due to lack of participation.

‘This was not a decision we made lightly,” officials said. “Throughout the season we have seen some attrition within our roster and we have reached a point where we connot consistantly field a roster that provides the numbers and depth necessary to compete safely.”

Officials said player safety and well-being always comes first and that it would have been “irresponsible” to continue without a dependable roster.

While disappointed with the outcome, school leaders said the team still has a lot to be proud of and praised parents and fans for their continued support.

“This is not the end of our soccer program,” they said. “We will use the experience to look ahead, build our numbers, and come back stronger in the future,” they said.