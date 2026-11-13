When I think of our nation’s armed forces, I inevitably think of my cousin Gonzo Wren. As a man, he touched many lives, even beyond those he met during his service.

There is a lot I could say about my cousin’s military service, certainly he was medaled, but to me, his little cousin, who “Sgt. Gonzo” was as a person is far more important remembering. I say this because the memories that stick out in my head most relate to Gonzo’s desire to be in the military.

We come from a long line of military service— this nation has never entered any major war, since the Revolutionary War, without my family participating. However, no family member’s service meant as much to Gonzo as that of his father, Barry, and grandfather, my great Uncle Odell.

This family pride in the armed services was evident in countless of my cousin’s actions but the memory I most clearly associate with him, was his horrifying fascination with renacting the Vietnam War. My dear grandmother, God rest her soul, bought my much older sister and I a set of Encyclopedia Britannica’s from some door-to-door salesman one summer and we were cursed with them ever since. Gonzo used those encyclopedias to painstakingly map our way through the Vietnam War. No, I don’t mean a battle. I mean, we “played” war with toy soldiers staged with great detail to mirror the positions and actions of the real-life soldiers in the encyclopedia—the whole war [as time allowed], not just a battle or two. You seriously didn’t want to go off script, either.

What I admire the most about my cousin is his dedication to his dream which just so happened to coincide with his dedication to protecting the nation he loved.

When my cousin’s mom gave birth to him, she passed the time watching TV in the delivery room. She used this time, not to practice her breathing techniques, no, she used it to decide the name of her child. Yes, thanks to some writer’s imagined character, “Dr. Gonzo,” my cousin went through life most recognizably named after a blue Muppet with an extraordinarily long nose.

Additionally, my cousin grew up overweight.

Some people might have used how difficult losing weight is as a reason not to even try, but not my cousin. As he came of age when he could serve, he began shedding pounds. Little by little, month by month, the pudgy cousin I remembered started sharpening into a muscley, fully grown man who was suddenly going off to real war— just like his dad, just like his grandfather. My cousin served many tours, most notably in Korea and Iraq.

The plan was always for Gonzo to retire from the military and either return to civilian life as the paramedic he once was, or fulfill another dream, that of being a police officer. But life, as it often does, got in the way.

Soon after returning home, my cousin heard the news no physically fit man in his prime with a family wants to ever hear; “It’s cancer and it’s terminal.”

My cousin came home to dashed dreams and sickness. He also came home to find the love of his life and live every last moment fully engaged and in love. He spent his time surrounded by the people he loved, including the Combat Veteran’s Motorcycle Association and his sister, Hollie Hawkins, children and wife.

He could have chosen to allow sickness to make him bitter, instead he lived through it, proving to the world we truly are all a sum of our choices.

Though you may not have known it then, one of our nation’s greatest defenders drew his last breath Friday, December 1, 2023, at the age of 42.

There are oodles of stories like my cousins and I think that is what makes the American armed forces so very special; the ordinary men and women who have always been willing to answer their nation’s call, even before its beginning.

Happy Veteran’s Day to all who have served. I know that I will never fully understand what your service cost, but I remain eternally grateful we are not the nation of England, Russia, Germany, or China.