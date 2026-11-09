Mirror, mirror, on the wall

Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve had a lifelong fascination with the ability to disappear.

One of my earliest recollections with this preoccupation came when I was in elementary school and I proudly discovered, quite by accident, really, the trapdoor hidden in the floorboards of our new home’s deck.

First, I noticed a small hole notched in the wood, from there my eyes boxed out the lines of the little door, then traced them eagerly to two tiny, screwed hinges. Understandably this could come as a surprise, but I was an overly imaginative child, so it was with some trepidation that I stuck my finger in the small hole in the wood, swung back the door, peered inside—and saw… nothing.

After my eyes grew accustomed to the lack of light, I realized the door dropped down to a little space under our house located just outside the door to the cellar. Years later, this information became useful to my much older sister and I when we occupied our time playing rousing games of “haunted cellar” while realtors showed off our home to potential “in the market” families.

My attention to this subject matter appears genetic, because as a teen my daddy went into the construction business with our family pastor, and built one of our homes to “maximize space,” or as I translated it to my friends, “We have secret rooms and floating doors.’” Drastically underestimating his daughters, the home’s “maximized space” and built in speaker system in every room— including its basement and all outside entry doors— also proved useful when it came time for my parents to decide to list that home on the market as well.

These days, my son takes up the family mantle, especially when it comes to chore time!

Anyway, before we get too far off track, as an adult I find myself simultaneously captivated and traumatized by these people who find entire malls hidden behind their bathroom mirror, or worse, someone actually living behind the medicine cabinet in the half bath.

Take New York City resident Samantha Hartsoe’s story for example. She found an entire unoccupied apartment behind her bathroom mirror.

Hartsoe at first felt a draft. Realizing the source of her cold chills was coming from the mirror in her bathroom, she took the wall piece down, only to reveal a hidden hallway in its place.

Armed with a mask and a hammer, Hartsoe followed the walkway into areas filled with… deeper space. Eventually, she determined she had found a sealed apartment long forgotten next door. Personally, I would have questions regarding the legality of rent, among others, considering the high-priced real estate jungle of New York City housing. Isn’t possession nine tenths of the law?

Would you be like Hartsoe and take discovery into your own hands or run screaming in terror from the scene? How do you feel about hidden rooms and staircases, floating doors and forgotten spaces?