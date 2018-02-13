Morven man charged in shooting

MORVEN — A man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at a car as it passed his home late last month.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Quick Stop on Jan. 28 regarding two victims who had been shot, according to reports.

Upon arrival deputies found Nardraka Hillian and Ursula Melton standing outside the store, Hillian with injuries to her left hand. Another victim, Deborah Ann Little, was inside with injuries on the left side of her head.

Little, the driver, was treated at the scene and later taken to Carolinas Health System-Anson. Hillian refused treatment.

Little’s vehicle was parked on the left side of the building with the flashers on, an apparent bullet hole on the driver’s window.

According to the victims, they were riding down South White Oak Street on the way to Family Dollar — Melton in the back seat, Hillian in the passenger seat — when they heard a “pop” as they passed the home of 42-year-old Antonio Huntley.

“He shot me,” Little said, before pulling over at the Quick Stop to call 911.

Melton and Hillian told deputies that Huntley and Little used to date, that they had been having problems, and that they had current court cases against each other for domestic issues. (Online court records show no pending criminal charges for either of them.)

The women said they did not witness anyone shooting at the vehicle, they just heard a “pop,” and noticed a hole in the window.

Investigators say Huntley denied involvement when first questioned, but called later that night to turn himself in. When deputies arrived, Huntley turned over a Mossberg .22-caliber rifle.

He was arrested and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and held without bond. His bail was set at $250,000 secured the following day. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Huntley was first convicted of driving while impaired in Anson County in 1996 and communicating threats in Union County in 1999, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

He has been twice convicted of assault on a female, in 2003 and again in 2011. Although he was initially given probation in both cases, he was sentenced to three months behind bars in the second case in 2012. His probation was revoked in 2014 and he served another month.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Huntley https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_anson_antoniohuntley.jpg Huntley