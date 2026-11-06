ANSON COUNTY — A ribbon cutting for Fremont House was held on Wednesday, October 21. In attendance was the Chamber of Commerce, local leaders, and community members. We had about 40 people attending.

Darryl Oliver spoke to the crowd and described the importance in our ministry’s efforts to curve the recidivism rate of those recently entering into recovery or being released from jails/prisons. He also highlighted his hope to grow this program in Anson County by opening new transition homes. This current home will house five clients, with an expected second home opening by the beginning of 2027 that can house up to eight clients.

The Safer Communities Ministry offers a range of resources, services, and programs to support reentry. One such program is Transition to Triumph (T3). The program provides structured housing, intensive oversight, and comprehensive support services. The ultimate goal is to break the cycle of recidivism (rearrests) and relapse by guiding tenants toward financial literacy, stable employment, and independent, sustainable housing.

Tenants participate in a variety of programs designed to fully prepare them for reintegrating into society. This includes Individual Goal Planning, Clinical Care & Peer Support, Employment & Financial Literacy, and Transportation & Barrier Reduction.