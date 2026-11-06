Justice Anita Earls finds luck at Lady Bug’s hosted Democratic Party Event

ANSON COUNTY — Support, goodwill and lots of luck swirled around Wadesboro dining staple, Lady Bug Family Restaurant, Thursday, when North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earl visited the county seat, stopping in for a special meet-and-greet event with Anson County voters.

Democratic Party Chair Dannie Montgomery characterized the intimate moment as a major success, highlighting both strong attendance and enthusiastic community participation.

She explained that the event came together quickly after an unexpected opportunity arose.

“A fellow Union County Democrat, Kia Smith, texted me with Justice Earls’s contact and said, ‘you should call her.’ I did, the very next morning. She answered the phone; we talked and set a date,” Montgomery explained.

Despite having only one week to organize the gathering, Montgomery said community support exceeded expectations.

“With only a week to prepare, the turnout was ‘amazing,” she said.

Goodwill on the Campaign Trail

According to Montgomery, Democrats from across the region attended, including visitors from Union County, Richmond County, and Charlotte.

“She [Earl] remarked that she had traveled across North Carolina but had not met a more ‘spirited’ group,” said Montgomery.

She credited the many volunteers, community members, and local businesses that helped make the event successful with also making it memorable. Specifically, Montgomery praised Lady Bug Family Restaurant for providing an affordable meal.

Montgmery said, “Candidates worked the polls all day and were literally exhausted. Yet they still showed up.” She added that she was impressed to see North Carolina House 8 Congressional District candidate Colby Watson, North Carolina State Senate District 29 candidate Judy Little, North Carolina House District 55 candidate John Kirkpatrick, District Attorney Jamie Adams; Commissioner Priscilla Little-Reid, County Commissioner candidate District 5 Kevin Adams, Board of Education At-Large candidate Ida Cason, Board of Education District 5 candidate Steve Adams, Anson Clerk of Court candidate Thedis Spencer and Anson County Sheriff candidate Tim Watkins all in attendance after a long day stumping on the campaign trail.

Justice Earl’s visit was marked by Wadesboro’s characteristic blend of fellowship, hope for change, religion and motivation. The evening featured words from Pastor Iris Tillman, followed by Judy Little’s call to fortify efforts encouraging voting.

When introducing Justice Earls, Montgomery emphasized the importance of the judicial system’s impact on local communities, issuing her battle cry of the night, “Accountability meet justice Anita Earls.”

She then challenged the audience to consider the issues at stake.

“Are you ready to talk about JUSTICE? Are you ready to talk about ACCOUNTABILITY? And are you ready to talk about the future of North Carolina including Anson County,” Montgomery asked.

She also stressed that court decisions affect every resident, touching on issues ranging from voting rights to constitutional freedoms.

Justice Earls discussed her work in civil rights and voting rights advocacy, and throughout the meet-and-greet one key point was heavily emphasized: Supreme Court decisions have far-reaching consequences for residents of Anson County and communities across the state.

About Justice Anita Earl

A child of adoption and a product of a mixed-race union, Earl and her brother grew up in Seattle, Washington.

What some might consider an emotional setback, only fueled Earl, leading to an eventual appointment by President Bill Clinton to Deputy Assistant Attorney General in Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Earl credits her interracial heritage for cultivating in her the values that now anchor her campaign: justice, equality, and fairness for all.

She is cognizant of the added weight and scrutiny that comes with being the only African American member of the Court, and her campaign has shared her dedication “to upholding the Constitution and protecting the rights and freedoms of all North Carolinians – including access to healthcare, a sound basic public education, a clean environment, fairness in the marketplace, and the equal right to vote.”

Justice Earls has served on the North Carolina Supreme Court since 2019. Additionally, she founded the Southern Coalition for Social Justice in 2007, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization. In 2018, Justice Anita Earls was elected to the North Carolina Supreme Court, after serving for a decade as the organization’s executive director.