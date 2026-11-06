SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register
Pay for Advertising

Annual Candy Crawl is a creeping success

By Lauren Monica [email protected]
in ,
The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is the scariest spot on the crawl! Lauren Monica | Anson Record

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is the scariest spot on the crawl!

Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Mason Knotts, Kristy Knotts and Ashlyn Knotts enjoy coming every year for the sweet treats given out at the Sheriff’s Office. Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Mason Knotts, Kristy Knotts and Ashlyn Knotts enjoy coming every year for the sweet treats given out at the Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Toforya Hailey and Joshua Cartettez with the Anson County Tax Collection said they enjoyed handing out candy. Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Toforya Hailey and Joshua Cartettez with the Anson County Tax Collection said they enjoyed handing out candy.

Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Monique Tillman said it was her and Rejoice, Zacharias and Cymphanique’s first year attending Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Monique Tillman said it was her and Rejoice, Zacharias and Cymphanique’s first year attending

Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Clyde Waters, Zajiya Burns, Promise Townsend, Sasha Johnson, and little Princess Serenity Johnson said they were on thier way to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Clyde Waters, Zajiya Burns, Promise Townsend, Sasha Johnson, and little Princess Serenity Johnson said they were on thier way to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Kate Black and Karisma Lisenby enjoy participating in Wadesboro’s annual Candy Crawl Lauren Monica | Anson Record

Kate Black and Karisma Lisenby enjoy participating in Wadesboro’s annual Candy Crawl

Lauren Monica | Anson Record

WADESBORO— Magic, mystery and community filled the streets of Wadesboro Halloween during the town’s annual Candy Crawl, a communal effort focused on safety, fun and fellowship.

Synonymous with the Wadesboro Candy Crawl is the Anson County Sheriff’s Office whose spooky decorations, fun music and superior candy were credited by numerous attendees as their main draw.

Sasha Johnson, Serenity Johnson, Clyde Waters, Zajiya Burns and Promise Townsend all said they were most excited to visit the Sheriff.

The Knotts family: Kristy, Mason and Ashley come every year.

“We are always excited to stop by the sheriff’s office,” Kristy says.

From first responders, small business owners, restaurants and county tax collectors, the town of Wadesboro all went in on creating a safe Halloween.

The Anson County Tax Collection said they enjoyed handing out candy.

Toforya Hailey said, “It’s been really good so far, a great turn out.”

Joshua Cartettez agreed, adding that a standout moment for him was “There was a Princess Peach and Mario. Her dress was spectacular.”

Kate Black and Karisma Lisenby with the Domestic Violence Coalition said they were thrilled to see all the costumes.

“This event is always fun, and I love how creative the kids get,” Lisenby said.