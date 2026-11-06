Annual Candy Crawl is a creeping success

WADESBORO— Magic, mystery and community filled the streets of Wadesboro Halloween during the town’s annual Candy Crawl, a communal effort focused on safety, fun and fellowship.

Synonymous with the Wadesboro Candy Crawl is the Anson County Sheriff’s Office whose spooky decorations, fun music and superior candy were credited by numerous attendees as their main draw.

Sasha Johnson, Serenity Johnson, Clyde Waters, Zajiya Burns and Promise Townsend all said they were most excited to visit the Sheriff.

The Knotts family: Kristy, Mason and Ashley come every year.

“We are always excited to stop by the sheriff’s office,” Kristy says.

From first responders, small business owners, restaurants and county tax collectors, the town of Wadesboro all went in on creating a safe Halloween.

The Anson County Tax Collection said they enjoyed handing out candy.

Toforya Hailey said, “It’s been really good so far, a great turn out.”

Joshua Cartettez agreed, adding that a standout moment for him was “There was a Princess Peach and Mario. Her dress was spectacular.”

Kate Black and Karisma Lisenby with the Domestic Violence Coalition said they were thrilled to see all the costumes.

“This event is always fun, and I love how creative the kids get,” Lisenby said.