Community voices highlight lasting impact of Domestic Violence Vigil

WADESBORO — The annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil in Anson County continues to serve as both a remembrance of lives lost and a call to action for the community. Through the voices of advocates, survivors’ family members, and longtime supporters, one message remained clear throughout this year’s event: domestic violence affects every community, and ending it requires awareness, education, and collective action.

For Toni Rorie, an Anson County resident and former magistrate, attending the vigil each year is a commitment to honoring victims and supporting those still affected by domestic violence.

“As a resident of Anson County, attending the candlelight vigil every year is important to me because of the ever-increasing statistics involving crimes of domestic violence,” Rorie said. “Supporting those that have lost their lives, those who are still fighting, and those afraid to speak up is so important.”

Rorie emphasizes domestic violence is often misunderstood, particularly in rural communities.

“People think that domestic violence does not happen in such a small place as Anson County, but the 25 silhouettes prove that it happens,” she said. “Women, men, and children have lost their lives in Anson County because of domestic violence.”

She also stressed that abuse extends beyond physical violence.

“Victims are also hurt mentally, emotionally, psychologically, and financially,” Rorie said. “It’s important that we understand the warning signs. If you see something, say something.”

Among the evening’s most memorable moments for Rorie were the testimonies shared by victims’ family members, particularly those delivered by Pamela Morrow, daughter of domestic violence victim Rebecca Morrow.

“Pamela is a strong domestic violence advocate and uses her voice to speak for victims and help them remove themselves from dangerous situations,” Rorie said. “Her testimony is sincerely moving and lights a fire inside me to continue the fight as well.”

Rorie also reflected on the emotional testimony of a woman who returned to Anson County for the first time since her mother’s murder.

“Her testimony was a powerful moment,” Rorie said. “She encouraged those in attendance to stay in the fight against domestic violence, stay active in the community, and never forget that domestic violence happens, even in small places like Anson County.”

Drawing on her years as a magistrate, Rorie praised domestic violence advocates for the support they provide victims through court proceedings, relocation efforts, counseling referrals, as well as by providing ongoing assistance.

“The advocates work with victims from the time they walk into the Magistrate’s Office, through court proceedings, and even afterward,” she said.

For Karisma Lisenby, Victim Advocate and Finance Officer with the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition, the vigil represents both education and hope. This year marked her fourth year participating in the event.

“A special moment from this year’s event was presenting the organization’s longtime Director, Karen Baucom, with the Halo Award for her 22 years of dedicated service to domestic violence survivors in Anson County,” Lisenby said.

Lisenby believes the vigil is one of the coalition’s most powerful tools for raising awareness in the community.

“I specifically love participating in the vigil because I know it is helping to get the word out,” she said. “It is a call to action and a chance to share warning signs with those who may not know.”

She noted that the silhouettes displayed around the courthouse offer a visible reminder of lives lost and opportunities missed.

“Every cutout that lines the courthouse represents a life, a chance for change, and displays the severity of the issue in an impactful way,” Lisenby said.

This year’s victim statements also left a lasting impression.

“We ask that the community continues to support the Domestic Violence Agency and the cause in any way they can,” she said. “It takes all of us working together to keep shining that light.”

For Nikki Bennett, niece and spokesperson for domestic violence victim Linda Pratt-McCain, who was killed in 2006, the vigil serves as both a memorial and a responsibility.

“I’ve been attending for several years,” Bennett said. “Initially, I attended in honor of my maternal aunt, but now I attend for her and so many others I’ve ‘adopted’ as extended family through surviving family members.”

Each year, Bennett watches as new families join the gathering and additional silhouettes are added to represent lives lost.

“It brings awareness to our community as a whole,” she said. “I watch new family members stand in solidarity to end domestic violence, and new silhouettes are added yearly, representing loved ones who were victimized and whose lives tragically ended.”

For Bennett, one of the most sobering parts of the evening is hearing the statistics presented during the program.

“The inbound calls that our small county receives are astronomical,” she said. “The Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition staff are few in numbers but vigilant when it comes to response time and resource sharing.”

She also praised the coalition’s year-round commitment to victims and their families.

“The staff are exceptional, and the efforts they make annually to ensure the vigil is a safe space for families to honor loved ones are impeccable,” Bennett said. “They provide information about available resources on-site.”

Bennett noted that law enforcement officers regularly attend and often share personal experiences, while advocates assist victims seeking protective orders and other services.

As the vigil concluded, all three women echoed a common theme: awareness must be followed by action. Through education, advocacy, community support, and continued engagement, they believe Anson County can honor lives lost while helping protect future victims. Together, the stories shared during the vigil serve as a powerful reminder that domestic violence is not someone else’s problem. It is a community issue that demands vigilance, compassion, and a commitment from everyone to help break the cycle of abuse and support those affected by it.

Rorie offered a final invitation to community members: “Come to the vigil next year. Bring a friend.”