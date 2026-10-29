Harvest Ministries hosts Seeds of Success

WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries, with support from the NC Rural Center, is helping local youth prepare for life’s challenges through its Seeds of Success (SOS) Youth Mental Health and Life Skills Program, a comprehensive initiative focused on practical education, emotional wellness, leadership development and personal growth.

Operating under the theme “Planting Seeds Today… Growing Leaders Tomorrow,” the program serves youth and teens through a series of interactive workshops and hands-on learning experiences designed to build confidence, resilience and independence. Sessions are held at Harvest Ministries, 1134 E. Caswell Street, and provide participants with real-world skills they can apply throughout their lives.

Harvest Ministries, a community-based organization dedicated to empowering youth and families through faith, education and mentorship, created the program in response to the growing need for both mental health awareness and practical life preparation among young people.

Harvest Ministries Pastor Steve Adams says he is devoted to helping Anson County youth develop a strong foundation that prepares them for when they enter the professional world.

“Our goal is to take a holistic approach,” Adams said. “We want youth to gain the knowledge and confidence they need to navigate challenges, make sound decisions and become leaders in their communities.”

In addition to mental wellness education, the program offers extensive hands-on instruction in a variety of life skills.

Adams explains, “We have had mental health professionals come and speak to the participants, we distributed hygiene bags to all participants, we will be teaching participants basic vehicle maintenance/cleanliness, how to change a tire, check oil and other fluids, they will build birdhouses, learn how to cook breakfast and lunch, and really a holistic approach to everything that they may encounter in life.”

The curriculum also includes cooking and nutrition instruction, with participants learning how to prepare breakfast and lunch. Youth will engage in creative, hands-on projects, including building birdhouses, while developing teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills.

Other program topics include financial literacy, leadership and team building, conflict resolution, parenting and family skills, computer literacy, resume preparation and mock job interviews.

Weekly sessions are structured around themes including understanding mental health, self-awareness and emotional intelligence, confidence and communication, coping skills and resilience, leadership and community service, and celebration and reflection.

Organizers say the goal extends beyond teaching individual skills. By combining life skills training, mentorship opportunities, guest speakers and personal development activities, the program seeks to prepare participants for success in school, at home, in the workplace and within their communities.

All program activities are offered free of charge. Participants receive complimentary meals and snacks, and transportation assistance is available for those who need it.

Through its blend of practical education and mental health support, the Seeds of Success program aims to cultivate a new generation of confident, capable and community-minded young leaders.

For more information about the Seeds of Success Youth Mental Health and Life Skills Program, contact Harvest Ministries at (704) 695-2879 or [email protected].