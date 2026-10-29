Unlocked door at Anson Elections Office prompts WPD, SBI investigations

WADESBORO — An unsecured entrance at the Anson County Board of Elections office prompted a multi-agency investigation Saturday after an elderly man entered the building outside regular operating hours during the early voting period.

According to a press release issued by Wadesboro Police Chief Michael Childers, officers responded to a reported burglar alarm at the elections office, located at 402 Morven Road, on Oct. 24.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the building’s main entrance unlocked. Police immediately searched the facility to determine whether anyone remained inside or posed a potential threat.

Finding none, officers secured the scene and remained on site until an authorized key holder arrived. Deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

Given the sensitive nature of the facility and concerns that election materials or other property could have been disturbed, Chief Childers requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

SBI agents examined the scene and reviewed available surveillance footage to determine whether an unlawful entry or other criminal activity had occurred.

At approximately 7:26 p.m., the supervising SBI agent informed Wadesboro police that surveillance footage showed an elderly man entering the facility through the unlocked front entrance.

The man reportedly walked inside, looked around briefly and left without incident.

Investigators concluded the individual may have been attempting to participate in early voting but departed after realizing the elections office was closed.

Following its review, the SBI determined there was no evidence that a crime had occurred and closed the investigation. No criminal charges have been filed as a result of Saturday’s incidence.

Election officials also conducted a comprehensive inspection of the building and confirmed that voting equipment, records and other property showed no signs of tampering or disturbance.

The incident occurred during a period of heightened election activity across North Carolina, where early voting has reportedly surpassed 1 million ballots cast, approximately 50% more than during the comparable period of the 2022 midterm elections.

The Anson County Board of Elections office also serves as the county’s sole early voting location.

Early voting in Anson County is scheduled to resume Monday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The early voting period concludes Saturday, Oct. 31.

Childers expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by state investigators and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Wadesboro Police Department remains committed to protecting our community and ensuring the security of all public facilities,” Childers stated in the release.