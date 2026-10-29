Anson County Chamber gears up for 2026 Big Game Hunt!

ANSON COUNTY— The Anson County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual Big Game Hunt, with several changes planned this year to better accommodate participants traveling from across the region.

The popular event continues to draw hunters from throughout North Carolina, and last year’s Game Hunt saw 230 hunters registered.

According to Chamber President and CEO Sandy Cox, this year’s hunt will feature a new dinner venue and an additional weigh-in station, both intended to improve convenience and accessibility for participants.

One of the biggest changes is the relocation of the event’s Saturday evening dinner to the Lockhart-Taylor Center on Nov. 28, beginning at 6 p.m. The hunt will conclude at 8 p.m., with winners announced afterward.

Cox explains that the decision to move the dinner was based on the need for a larger facility with adequate parking, comfortable indoor accommodations and a cost that fits the Chamber’s budget.

“We understand many are not fans of change, but we must look for a space to accommodate everyone and something that is within the budget of the Chamber,” Cox said.

Another addition this year is a second weigh-in station at Norton Farm, located at 304 West Greene Street in Rockingham.

Cox says the new location will provide greater convenience for hunters traveling from the opposite end of the county and surrounding areas, allowing them to weigh their deer and return to their hunting stands with less travel time.

Four Branches, located at 425 Poplar Hill Church, will continue serving as a weigh-in station. Norton Farm will also have a trailer stationed at Four Branches during the hunt for participants interested in having their deer processed.

To ensure consistency and fairness between the two weigh-in locations, the Chamber will purchase scales and test them together at Four Branches to verify that they provide matching measurements. Chamber volunteers will also be stationed at both locations throughout the event.

Cox says registration is currently open, and hunters are able to sign up online at www.ansoncountychamber.org, or in person at H.W. Little Hardware or at the Chamber office, located upstairs at 107 E. Wade Street.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m.

In addition to hunter registration, sponsorship opportunities and advertising space in the Big Game Hunt book remain available for businesses and organizations interested in supporting the event.

With expanded facilities and additional services, Chamber officials hope this year’s hunt will continue building on the event’s popularity while providing a welcoming experience for both returning and first-time participants.

For more information about registration, sponsorships or advertising opportunities, contact the Anson County Chamber of Commerce at (704) 310-8948 or visit www.ansoncountychamber.org.