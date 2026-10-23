NC Electric Membership Corp. files for expansion of Anson Power Plant

ANSON COUNTY – North Carolina Electric Membership Corporation announced Oct. 15 that it plans to expand its existing Anson Power Plant, located near Lilesville. This expansion will increase the plant’s capacity by 860 MW.

NCEMC initiated the regulatory and public review process by filing notice with the North Carolina Utilities Commission. The expanded power plant will serve the organic growth for 21 of North Carolina’s electric cooperatives.

The Anson Power Plant helps maintain reliable service during periods of highest demand, including extreme weather events. Natural gas is an ideal resource for peaking power because it is easily dispatchable when other resources are unavailable. The proposed expansion complements other resources in NCEMC’s diverse generation portfolio, including nuclear energy, as well as renewables and battery storage.

As outlined in NCEMC’s initial filing, the expansion will have minimal impact on the surrounding community. The existing property is large enough to accommodate the expansion while maintaining buffers to surrounding properties. In addition, the process will include environmental studies and permitting reviews as part of the state and federal process.

The notice is the first step of a process for public and regulatory review. The next major step is a full application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), which is projected for early 2027. More project details will be included in future regulatory filings and evaluated through the CPCN process.

Project updates and additional information can be found online at www.ncelectriccooperatives.com/anson.