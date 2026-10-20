‘Spooktacular’ Halloween events happening this Oct.

ANSON COUNTY — Fall festivals, trunk-or-treats, hayrides and Halloween parties are filling Anson’s October calendar. This year’s spooky lineup includes family activities, food, games, costume celebrations and events at churches, community venues and the Anson County Farmers Market.

Early events in October

The Jubilee Coffee Lounge and Emporium’s (122 West Wades Street, Wadesboro) October schedule includes Tuesday Trivia, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Trivia on October 20 will feature Harry Potter, while October 27’s trivia night will feature Disney Villains! The Jubilee Coffee Lounge and Emporium is also holding Sunday Serenity throughout the month. Sunday Serenity features a seven-week Sunday book discussion series centered on Before You Were Everything, by author Maya For -Marshall.

Mid-October continues to thrill

The Jubilee Coffee Lounge and Emporium will hold Teen Edition Trivia on Friday, October 23.

Harvest Ministries, located at 1134 East Caswell Street, Wadesboro, is hosting a trunk-or treat on Saturday, October 24, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Attendees can expect free train rides, a fire pit, s’mores and more!

Southside Baptist Church’s Fall Festival (199 West Burnsville Street, Wadesboro) is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. This event will feature food, fellowship, treat bags, children’s activities, a cakewalk and a raffle.

First Baptist Church of Wadesboro, located at 309 Lee Ave., will hold Candy Corn Bingo and a Hot Dog Supper on October 25 from 4:30 until 6:30 PM. The event is free and open to all ages, and attendees are invited to come in costume.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (1680 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Wadesboro) is holding its Fall Festival on October 25, 2026, from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Hot dogs, hayrides, games and fellowship for all ages are planned.

Late Month Frights

The Town of Lilesville will hold its trunk-or-treat on Tuesday, October 27, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Hatcher Park (206 North Cowan Street, Lilesville). Food, decorated trunks, free cotton candy and scary photo opportunities are planned.

The Jubilee Coffee Lounge and Emporium’s October 27 trivia theme is Disney Villains and starts promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Deep Creek Baptist Church’s (1280 Beck Road, Wadesboro) Fall Festival hayride is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. Dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m., followed by s’mores. The hayride will begin promptly at 6:45 p.m. and will make multiple candy stops around the block.

First Baptist Church (3520 Stand Back Ferry Ice Plant Rd., Wadesboro) is holding a trunk-or-treat on October 28 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

A trunk-or-treat at LL Polk Campus (680 US 74, Polkton) will take place on Thursday, October 29, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

All Hallows Eve and Halloween

The Senior Halloween Fright Night Harvest Fair will be held Friday, October 30, from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Grace Senior Center located at199 Highway 742 South, Wadesboro. The fair will offer popcorn, hot dogs with all the trimmings, pretzels, chips, cotton candy, snow cones and drinks, along with games, prizes and trunk-or-treat activities.

Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation (2051 Country Club Rd., Wadesboro). will hold a trunk-or-treat Friday, October 30, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Families are invited to dress in costume and enjoy decorated trunks and Halloween activities. RSVPs and questions should be directed to Lacey Louder.

The Wadesboro Candy Crawl is on Saturday, October 31, from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the Anson County Farmers Market (1736 US Hwy. 52, Wadesboro), followed by activities from 5:00 until 7:30 p.m. in Uptown Wadesboro. For more information or to be included on the candy crawl map, contact Elizabeth Rizzo at 704-694-4036.

The Anson County Farmers Market’s Halloween Spooktacular is Saturday, October 31, from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. The covered market offers free parking. The event includes local shopping, family-friendly games and crafts, Halloween hot dog dinners with fixings, chips and a drink, fire trucks and/or an ambulance, and a fall-flavor dirty soda bar. Part of the candy crawl; vendors are still needed, and local small businesses are welcome.

On Halloween day, the Jubilee Coffee Lounge and Emporium will hold a Pets Parade at 11 a.m., a Kids Costume Party at 2:00 p.m. and an Adult Costume Party at 7:00 p.m.

The Halloween Family Boo Bash will take place at the Vineyard at the Old Place, located at 5435 Austin Rd., Peachland, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m on Saturday, October 31 from 6 until 9 p.m.