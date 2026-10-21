People Fest 2026: Rekindlinga beloved Wadesboro tradition

WADESBORO — For Tamara Garris, bringing People Fest back Saturday meant reviving more than a festival. It meant restoring a beloved, once-annual tradition that brought the community together this year for food, activities and a fireworks finale.

“I was born and raised here in Wadesboro and People Fest was the highlight of the year,” Garris remembers. “Everyone came together and enjoyed each other and all the food and other activities.”

Those memories helped shape the festival’s return, with an emphasis on vendors, activities for everyone and the fireworks she recalls as “the icing on the cake.”

Garris co-chaired the organizing committee with Joann Bennett, who serves alongside her on the Wadesboro Town Council. After organizing the Christmas parade last year, Garris was asked to help organize People Fest with Bennett. Recognizing the size of the undertaking, the two formed a committee to help bring the event together.

Organizers initially chose homecoming weekend, hoping to welcome alumni returning for class reunions and football tailgating. Hurricane Isaias-related rain forced them to reschedule, however, creating a new round of logistical challenges. They had to secure permission from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to close Greene Street, a state road, and find a date that worked for both bands and the fireworks vendor.

Despite the disruption, Garris considered the rescheduled event a success. She described a good turnout, with people dancing to the bands, children enjoying the bouncy houses and neighbors simply enjoying being together — the same spirit of community she remembers from People Fest’s earlier years.

Her favorite memory from Saturday was watching children cheer and clap for the fireworks. “Seeing their faces made all of the hard work worth it,” she said. “That was definitely my favorite part.”

For Garris, preserving that familiar finale was an essential part of bringing People Fest back. The fireworks connected her own childhood memories with the experiences of children enjoying the revived celebration, carrying a cherished Wadesboro tradition into another generation.

Local resident Jim Boylin reflected on the fest having to be re-scheduled and still facing rain day of, said, “Considering the weather issues, I admire the town leaders and employees for the perseverance they demonstrated!”