‘Operation Crash Reduction’ targets dangerous driving

NORTH CAROLINA – The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program is kicking off its annual Operation Crash Reduction campaign, urging drivers to slow down, buckle up and eliminate distractions while on the road.

The statewide campaign, which began today and runs through Oct. 18, is part of a broader initiative led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to curb dangerous driving behaviors through high-visibility enforcement and educational awareness.

This year’s campaign arrives at a critical moment, as October historically sees higher rates of serious or deadly crashes compared to other months, with 144 deadly crashes recorded on North Carolina roads in October of last year.

“This time of year is one of the most heavily trafficked on North Carolina roads, due to schooling events, festivals, football games and fall foliage,” said NCGHSP Director Mark Ezzell. “We also experience a shorter period of daylight, which can reduce visibility and lead to increased safety risks. It is our goal to mitigate these risks through public awareness.”

Throughout the campaign, North Carolina law enforcement agencies will also increase patrols and implement radar operations and speed display signs. The increased enforcement comes as speeding and reckless driving continue to be serious concerns on N.C. roads, where a total of 1,426 deadly crashes occurred in 2025. North Carolina law enforcement agencies issued more than 143,000 speeding violations and nearly 24,000 reckless driving violations that year.

These numbers highlight the prevalence of dangerous driving behaviors, but drivers can do their part by slowing down, staying focused and making safe choices behind the wheel.

“Drivers often underestimate how quickly distraction or speed can turn a routine trip into a life‑altering event,” said Ezzell. “By taking a few simple steps to stay focused and slow down, we can prevent tragedies and keep more families safe.”