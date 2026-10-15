Commissioners back Senior Transportation Grant, Water Resolutions as delayed tax bills head to printer

ANSON COUNTY — In September, the Anson County Board of Commissioners approved a county match for a state grant to restore transportation help for seniors, adopted three water and wastewater resolutions, and heard from Tax Administrator Larry Newton that the county’s delayed 2026 property tax bills are scheduled to go to the printer.

Hope for Senior Ride vouchers

Director of Elderly Services Wanda Talbert announced funding from an ARPA-funded program previously providing medical and non-medical transportation to seniors has run out. Talbert said affected seniors were notified they would need to make other arrangements. Citing “the financial challenges currently facing our county,” she said she chose to “pursue another funding source rather than ask the county to assume the full cost of the program.”

Talbert is applying for the fiscal year 2028 North Carolina Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division Unified Grant, Section 5310 Capital Purchase of Service program. If awarded, it would reestablish the Grace Transportation Voucher Assistance Program for Anson County seniors 65 and older and people with disabilities. The request includes $60,000 in state section 5310 funding and a required 10% county match of $6,000, for a total program budget of $66,000. Talbert says funding would be used only for direct medical and non-medical transportation. Proposed providers mentioned by Talbert are from Anson and Union Counties.

“Transportation continues to be a significant concern and barrier in our county,” Talbert said, calling it “an important part of helping our older adults and individuals with disabilities remain independent.” Talbert, who marked 28 years with the county on Sept. 8, confirmed no public hearing is required for the application.

Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood moved to approve the application and the $6,000 match, contingent on the grant award. Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe seconded, and the motion passed unanimously without further discussion.

New state laws delay tax bills

Anson County Tax Administrator Larry Newton said the 2026 property tax bills are expected to go to the printer Thursday or Friday and be mailed next week from Tennessee.

“It’s really been a journey, and it’s been difficult, but we’re there now,” he explained, adding that bills usually go out by August 1 and are then due September 1. Newton said the delay came from Senate Bill 889 and Senate Bill 474, which changed the appeals process. Appeals are now being heard after bills are mailed instead of before.

Owners of about 600 parcels have appealed their 2027 revaluation values. Those who went through informal appeals can now file formal appeals, expected within the next two to three weeks. To produce the 2026 bills, the county went back to its 2025 assessments, added new construction, and reversed revaluation changes, including a new valuation system for mobile homes, which Newton deemed “so undervalued” before revaluation. He noted values will still rely on a 2018 approved schedule of values.

Newton said bills will say payment is due within 30 days, but he clarified “interest is not added until January the 6th” of 2027, the normal annual date. Without new construction, he said, a bill “should pretty much mimic the 2025 bill,” though he cautioned it may not match to the dollar. He advised taxpayers who think they are over-billed to pay and get a refund or wait for an adjustment and release. They should start at the collections office, which will send them to the assessment office for an informal appeal. Ultimately, all adjustments or releases will go to the commissioners for approval.

Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe Sr., said late bills have put the county “further behind the starting line” on revenue it had already budgeted but added that “it’s really no fault of yours [Newton].” Newton agreed that property tax collections are “extremely important” to county operations and said the tax office is getting calls asking, “Where’s my tax bill?”

Public seek answers on water outages

Seeking to hold feet to the fire, resident Charles Holley asked the board to provide the public with clarification regarding unaccounted-for water and the after-action report conducted following the county’s recent outage. Holley noted the assistant utility director attributed the bypass failure to a pressure surge or water hammer and asked that recorders be placed on the system with data going back to June 5.

“I know there’s a lot going on, but we cannot forget how we got to this point,” Holley said.

Dollar General coming to Ansonville!

Assistant County Manager Nick Addison announced that Dollar General will take over the recently vacated Family Dollar in Ansonville, with a mid-October opening expected. The store is expected to hire up to 10 workers, including at least two full-time, at $11 to $16 an hour. Part-time, full-time and temporary jobs are available through DG Careers.

“We are seeing movement,” Addison was pleased to announce.

Since the close of IGA, County Manager Leonard Sossamon said the county is still looking for a grocery store to fill their space. Officials mentioned having a possible operator interested in Piggly Wiggly, which does not run corporate stores.

Looking ahead, officials said they have also asked Food Lion for its emergency action plan in case its Anson Station store closes for “a week, two weeks, a month.” Sossamon said he did not have the plan yet but would call again the next day.

Commissioners adopt $181.5 million utility plan

According to Sossamon, state applications are due at the end of the month and must be approved at a regular meeting.

To meet the deadline set by the state, commissioners approved a motion made by Ellerbe and seconded by Commissioner Robert Mims, the resolution adopting the capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2026–2027. Next, Ellerbe and Mims advanced a motion to approve the AIA resolution for wastewater, which was also approved.

Also approved by the board, Commissioners Ellerbe and Priscilla Little-Reid put forth a motion for the lead service line replacement resolution. County Manager Sossamon said he feels lead line replacement is “essentially mandatory” for cities and counties nationwide.

Officials said the capital improvement plan covers 10 years and $181,530,000 in projected investment in water, wastewater, sewer plants, the water treatment plant, distribution and resiliency. Commissioners called the moves a “long-term investment.”

In conclusion

Next, Commissioners Ellerbe and Little-Reid requested the board enter into closed session for a consultation on litigation. Commissioners returned to open session on a motion by Mims and seconded by Gatewood. No action was announced, and a motion by Gatewood and seconded by Ellerbe adjourned the meeting.