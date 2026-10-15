Commissioners back “Healthy Living Anson” research initiative

ANSON COUNTY — Dr. Anissa Vines of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Center for Thriving Communities described the Healthy Living Anson research initiative to County Commissioners during their first regularly scheduled meeting of October. The project is funded by the National Institutes of Health and partners with the Caraway Foundation and the national nonprofit Community-Campus Partnerships for Health.

Vines praised Ansonville Mayor Angela Caraway, saying she “really advocated for this county” and helped bring the study here in 2024. “As we transitioned from the pandemic, our community partners across the state identified food as the number one driver of poor health in the state,” Vines said.

A pilot “food as medicine” study ran from September 2024 until last month. It combined the Med-South Lifestyle Program, motivational text messages and healthy food, delivered with help from community health workers. Under this new proposal, the county health department would oversee the program.

“This lifestyle program will be available to all Anson County adult residents, and the program funding will not require any contributions from the county,” Vines said. “It will be 100% grant funded.”

Vines touted benefits the program poses for Anson, sharing that she believes healthier people mean a healthier economy.

She explains the initiative will create jobs, including community health workers and a program coordinator. Vines asked commissioners to consider a proclamation for phase two, which starts in January, and to help find meeting places and transportation.

“At the end of the day, y’all are the stakeholders. Without your support, we will not be able to carry on this research initiative,” she said. “You have a fabulous county here with great people, and I would love to see the health of this county improve,” Vines said.

Chairman Jamie Caudle asked Vines to confirm “that there is no cost to the county itself,” and she affirmed.

Brian Ellerby of the Anson County Health Department said he would coordinate the work.

“I will be serving as a coordinator, helping work with the team that was hired through the program and making sure that they’re following through on things. So, we should be able to handle that,” Ellerby said, adding that the program is “truly going to help us bring and implement actions to engage our citizens” and “reduce the chronic diseases that we see here in Anson County.”

Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe moved “that we support this initiative and give our health department director the opportunity to work alongside them.” Commissioner Woodburn seconded, and the motion passed.

A countywide proclamation may be considered later.