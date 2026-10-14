National Night Out: Protect, serve and fellowship!

ANSON COUNTY— Camaraderie, fellowship and a true sense of community pervaded the county Tuesday, September 29, during the Anson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) and Wadesboro Police Department (WPD) National Night Out celebration.

Typically celebrated nationally on the first Tuesday in August, Anson County law enforcement pushed their special night back in a nod to comfort, acknowledging the record summer heat still clinging to the forecast. The purpose of annual National Night Out events is to connect law enforcement with their community; strengthening bonds and building the kind of bridges that keep officers and civilians both safe during tense situations and late-night traffic stops.

Wadesboro Police Chief Chief Michael Childers says he is always a fan of community involved events.

“Community events like these are always a pleasure because they offer good opportunities for officers to interact with community members outside of service calls,” said Childers, adding, “We loved partnering with the ACSO again this year. Being able to get together with our first responder partners and the community always makes for an exciting event and special time.”

Sgt. T. Nolan with the WPD agrees, saying “I always enjoy spending time in the community and getting to see all the smiles on kids faces. I especially love seeing our first responder family all get together, relax and have a good time.”

Chamber President Sandy Cox says she always looks forward to being a part of National Night Out.

“The Chamber loves to support the sheriff’s National Night Out. It is always a fun event for the kids with lots of good food,” Cox said.

One thing Cox says impresses her every year is the respect and exemplary manners shown by the children of Anson County.

“There is always a large crowd and I can say that for every child that comes to my table, they always ask kindly can I have one of these and say thank you and please when they get it,” Cox says, adding one of her favorite memories is seeing kids excitement over something as simple as getting to pick out their own bag of chips.

She said, “It’s fun to watch their excitement and talk with the parents who stop and visit. It’s also a good time to partner with other businesses. Sheriff Howell’s team does a great job fostering community in Anson while keeping residents safe as does our Wadesboro Police and Wadesboro Fire Department, who were also there supporting this fun event.”

Cox adds that the bouncy house was a big hit with kids again this year and joked that with all the shoes outside everywhere, she wondered if they would ever find their shoes.

“There are so many good things happening in Anson County and I am proud to support events like this,” Cox said.

Executive Director of Anson County Partnership for Children Elizabeth Rizzo said the event, for them, posed as an opportunity to save lives.

“The partnership is always happy to participate in National Night Out, and through the Safe Kids program we administer and our car seat program, we were able to help two children be safer and teach parents about the importance of car seats,” Rizzo said. She continued, “We have seen an increase of parents not properly installing or buckling children in, or not using a car seat at all. Through car seat inspections, 66.2% of car seats inspected in North Carolina were found to be being used incorrectly and 86% of North Carolina children were moved to an adult seat belt before it fit correctly, and 23.1% were transitioned to a booster seat too early.”