Livingstone College honors Leon Gatewood for Meritorious Service

MORVEN — Founder and CEO of HOLLA! Community Development Corporation and a 1981 graduate of Livingstone College, Leon Gatewood, has been recognized by his fellow alumni for his meritorious service to Livingstone College and the community.

“Being recognized by my alma mater and fellow alumni is especially meaningful,” Gatewood said. “Livingstone helped shape who I am, and as a 1981 graduate, receiving this honor feels like encouragement from family. It humbles me and fuels my desire to keep serving.”

A Family Homecoming

For Gatewood, the most memorable part of Stonecoming 2026 was being honored by friends and fellow alumni who share in his love for Livingstone.

“Their encouragement strengthens my commitment to give back,” he said. Characteristically, Gatewood also congratulated his fellow honorees and recognized the many people whose service makes communities stronger.

A true family affair, six of Gatewood’s siblings also attended Livingstone, and four of the brothers — Robert, Leon, Curtis and Daniel — were on hand for Stonecoming 2026, along with brother Joseph, who attended North Carolina Central University.

Known far and wide for the musical talent flowing through their veins, the brothers also took part in the Alumni Association’s first Battle of the DJs’ Day Party.

“That made homecoming especially sweet,” Gatewood said.

Always looking ahead

Through HOLLA! Community Development Corporation, Gatewood continues to expand his meritorious service locally through youth and community opportunities at the organization’s Center and its newly opened amphitheater in Morven.

HOLLA! recently hosted and co-produced a fashion show featuring models Brenda Colson Richardson, Dr. Latasha Watts and Micah Patton, which Gatewood called “most amazing.”

Gatewood promises more is on the way!

Upcoming events at HOLLA! include a blues series and festival featuring Will Ellis Entertainment, sponsored by the NC Arts Council. HOLLA! is also in negotiations with the 1970s R&B group Blue Magic for a visit and is planning a release celebration for The Gatewood Brothers’ song “It’s Alright,” which will feature a full orchestra.

Responding to local job losses

Gatewood said HOLLA! is also seeking to strengthen its partnership with NC Works and the Jennings O’Neil Career Development Center to explore how it can help workers and families affected by Anson County’s recent business and industry losses.

“Bringing partners together to develop a practical community response is an important priority for us,” Gatewood explained.

Looking for recruits

A quote Gatewood is fond of sharing is by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.”

“My hope is that this moment encourages others to continue serving, too,” Gatewood said.