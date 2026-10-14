WPD scores big with generous donation

WADESBORO— This week, a generous donation was bestowed upon the Wadesboro Police Department (WPD), but also Anson County youth, in the form of a D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program patrol car wrap.

Chief Michael Childers shared that he sincerely wished to thank the good folks at Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Hamlet, for their staunch support of WPD’s D.A.R.E Program and for sponsoring their new D.A.R.E. vehicle.

In an online press release, Childers stated, “We would especially like to thank Mr. Mike Griffin, owner of Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep, for his continued support of the Wadesboro Police Department and our efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of the children in our community.”

Childers went on to explain that the patrol car was purchased from seized drug money.

“To us, there is something very powerful about taking money that was taken from drug dealers and using it to educate and protect our children from the dangers of drugs. We are excited about the future of the D.A.R.E. Program in Wadesboro and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our young people and our community,” Childers said.

A school based program, the well-known anti-drug initiative was designed to prevent student drug use, gang membership and violent behavior in America’s youth. Established in 1983 in Los Angeles, the program has grown its outreach across the country, one school at a time, during the intervening decades. Daren the Lion is a beloved mascot of the program, who gives the serious subject matter a light and playful touch.

In 2016, the Surgeon General announced positive news surrounding the program, saying the D.A.R.E program’s “Keeping it REAL” is a “highly cost-effective and successful” endeavor by law enforcement.

An article in Substance Use Outcome from 2023,that relied upon virtual control groups, reported that the officer led elementary school version “Keeping it REAL” recorded a “statically significant positive impact” on preventing the use of vapes, and early onset alcohol use in minors.

The WPD D.A.R.E program began under Chief Childers in July 2026, following Officer Tosti’s 80 hour training program, making him a nationally certified D.A.R.E instructor.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, Childers said, “I am extremely proud of Officer Tosti and look forward to launching the D.A.R.E program in Wadesboro. The fight against illegal drugs is not only about enforcing the law, it is also about educating our children on the dangers of drug use and empowering them to make positive choices.”