County Board of Education announces superintendent leadership transition

WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Education has announced a transition in district leadership.

Dr. Brian Ratliff, who has been serving as Interim Superintendent of Anson County Schools, will conclude his service in that role. The Board of Education has approved Michael Freeman to serve as Acting Superintendent of Anson County Schools, effective October 19, 2026.

“At the heart of Dr. Ratliff’s leadership has always been his genuine love for students. He has a remarkable ability to connect with them, celebrate their successes, and make sure they know they matter,” the Board said in a release. “During his time with Anson County Schools, he has built meaningful relationships with students, staff, families, and the community while helping guide the district through a period of significant growth and progress. His decisions have remained grounded in what is best for students, and his belief in Anson County Schools and the young people we serve has been evident in everything he has done. The Board appreciates Dr. Ratliff for his leadership, his service, and, above all, the lasting impact he has made on our students and school community.”

Officials said Freeman will assume the responsibilities of Acting Superintendent and will work with the Board of Education, district leadership, staff, families, and the community to support the continued operation and progress of Anson County Schools.

“The Board remains committed to providing stability and continuity for the district and maintaining its focus on serving the students, staff, families, and community of Anson County,” they said.