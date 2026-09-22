Ebony Dragons update

Four students from the Ebony Dragons Martial Arts Academy School of Karate competition team traveled to Myrtle Beach, SC, on Sept. 5 to compete in The Martial Games Karate Tournament. They all did a good job in representing their school.

Pictured first row: Emma Roscoe. Second row: Lorenzo Hubbard, Ava Roscoe and Jase Roscoe. Third row: Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. Way to go Dragons! Also, I would like to invite you to come out on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 at Anson Senior High School where the Ebony Dragons will be hosting their “13th” Enter The Dragons Tournament.

The cost to spectators fee is $10 and four and under is free. If you are not doing anything, come check us out!