NP joins FirstHealth Family Medicine – Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth of the Carolinas is pleased to welcome nurse practitioner Jennifer Wilson to the care team at Family Medicine – Rockingham.

Wilson, who cared for patients at FirstHealth Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center from 2010 to 2024, is joining the practice of Mary Catherine Moree, M.D., Michelle Trexler, AGACNP, Emily Phillips, MPAS, Jaclyn Bates, MPAS, and Lauren McDonald, FNP.

Wilson earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Adventist University of Health Sciences. A native of Richmond County, Wilson said she is thrilled to join the Family Medicine team and take care of patients in her hometown.

“Family medicine feels like the perfect fit for me because I love getting to know my patients and building relationships. I’m especially excited to care for families in the same community where I grew up,” she said. “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to give back to the people and places that helped shape me.”

Wilson said her philosophy of care centers on being someone her patients can count on as they navigate life’s challenges.

“I hope to build relationships based on trust and provide care that is compassionate, personal and centered on what matters most to each patient. Every patient is different, and I want them to feel comfortable asking questions and confident that we’re making decisions together,” Wilson said.

“Whether it’s helping someone prevent disease, manage a chronic condition or work through a new health concern, I want my patients to know they have someone in their corner who truly cares about their health and well-being.”

Wilson said her desire to work in family medicine grew over time as she cared for patients at FirstHealth’s wound care clinic.

“I loved getting to know my patients and building relationships with them, but I found myself wanting to do more. I wanted the opportunity to care for the whole person, not just when they were sick, but by helping them stay healthy, manage chronic conditions and navigate life’s changes,” she said. “Family medicine allows me to do that, and being able to care for patients in the community where I grew up makes it even more meaningful.”

Outside of work, Wilson said she enjoys spending time with her husband and three children. All her children play sports, and their family enjoys visiting the beach and exploring new places.

To schedule an appointment with Wilson at Family Medicine – Rockingham, call 910-417-3850.