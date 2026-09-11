September is here!

A tell-tell sign that Autumn is on its way, the month of September is marked by cooler nights and mornings, a return to school, apples, falling leaves and a general sense of life returning to business-as-usual following summer’s stifling heat and lackadaisical vibe.

A Little History

In Old England, the ninth month was known as Haervest Month [Harvest Month]. Being a month full of summer and fall days, villagers saw September as an ideal time to gather up the harvest and begin preparing for the long, cold winter months ahead.

September’s name comes from the Latin word septem, meaning seven, because it was originally known as the seventh month on the Roman calendar. According to Wikipedia, after January and February moved to first and second place on the calendar, respectively, September fell back to the nineth slot, while still managing to hold onto its name. Originally, the month had 29 days but under Julian reform, September gained a day.

September’s Moon and Stars

September’s full moon is called the Harvest Moon, and is expected to reach its peak illumination on Saturday, September 26 at 1:49 p.m., EST.

According to Starwalk, September’s moon will draw near all the planets on the week of September 6-14, creating the effect of a “Moon Parade” in the night sky. Not a single alignment, these moon-planet conjunctions will be visible to the naked eye— no binoculars required!

Also in September, the planet Venus will be one of the brightest stars in the evening sky, alongside Jupiter and Mars. In the wee morning hours, Saturn and Mercury will be visible.

Folklore of the Nineth Month

Much of September’s lore surrounds harvest practices and its affectionately repeated weather sayings are often a guide for farmers. Some typical September weather lore is “September warm, winter warm,” “First snowfall comes six weeks after the last September thunderstorm” and “As September 6, so the next four weeks.”

Important Dates and Observances

· September 7—the first Monday of the month is always Labor Day in America. Similarly, our neighbors to the North in Canada celebrate Laboure Day .

· September 11— following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Patriot Day is now held in honor and remembrance of those who died.

· September 11— also starts the holiday marking the Jewish new year Rosh Hashanna.

· September 11— National Day of Service and Remembrance

· September 13— is a day to honor your elders, kids! Grandparents Day is September 13 this year.

· September 17— Constitution Day celebrates the adoption of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787.

· September 18— the United States Airforce’s Birthday!

· September 20— sundown marks the start of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

· September 21— is recognized as the annual International Day of Peace. Some observances for the day involve a moment of silence at noon, peace walks, concerts, and finding ways to volunteer in the community.

· September 21— World Alzheimer’s Day

· September 22— marks the start of fall as this year’s Autumnal Equinox occurs at 10:05 P.M. EST. Of special note on this date, there are nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness.

· September 29— is Michaelmas, an ancient Celtic “Quarter Day” which marked the end of the harvesting season. Dedicated to Michael the Archangel, the day commemorates a Celtic and Christian observance that communicated the end of harvest season to famers.

· September 29— National Coffee Day!

September’s “Just for Fun” Days and Month-Long Observances

· September is National Happy Cat Month

· National Suicide Prevention Month

· National Suicide Prevention Week is September 6-12

· National Preparedness Month

· World Alzheimer’s Month

· Pain Awareness Month

· Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month

· Healthy Aging Month

· Self-Improvement Month

· September 11— National Hug Your Hound Day

· September 13— Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day

· September 19— International Talk Like a Pirate Day

· September 24— National Punctuation Day

Are you a September baby?

Zodiac signs for the month of September are Virgo [Aug. 23- Sept. 22] and Libra [Sept. 23- Oct. 22].

Virgos are known for being detail-oriented, hardworking, and highly organized. Gifted planners, Virgos are also seen as excelling at problem-solving. Dedicated to helping others, Virgos are perfectionists who hold themselves to high standards.

Libras, on the other hand, are valued for being diplomatic and fair. They are known for being charming with a clear-cut sense of justice. They are also well liked and admired for their strong social game.

Blue Sapphire is the official birthstone for all September babies. A stone revered for its hardness and deep blue coloring, sapphires represent honesty, sincerity, consistency, and purity. The gem’s stunning blue color is associated with wisdom, inner vision, and spiritual insight.

Lucky flowers for those born in the nineth month are the Aster and Morning Glory.

A member of the Daisy family, Asters are considered September’s luckiest flower, symbolizing love, faith and wisdom.

Wherever they bloom, Morning Glories always symbolize love and affection. The flowers come in blue, purple, and pink variations. A fairly important distinction, Morning Glories symbolize both unrequited and undying love.

Famous September Birthdays

· September 1— Actress Zendaya

· September 6— Football player Jason Taylor

· September 15 – TV show host Dr. Phil

· September 21— Actress Lily Tomlin

· September 28— Singer Gloria Estefan