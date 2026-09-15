NCDOT awards funds for EV charging stations

WADESBORO – The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced the second round of awards for the installation and operation of electric vehicle charging stations along major travel corridors in North Carolina.

NCDOT awarded $14.4 million from North Carolina’s share of the National Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (NEVI) Program to eight businesses.

Those businesses will construct and operate charging stations in 14 locations, including Asheboro, Columbus, High Point, Kinston, Raleigh, Wadesboro and Weaverville. These will join the five electric vehicle charging stations funded through the NEVI program in 2024.

“The number of electric vehicles registered in North Carolina continues to increase,” said NCDOT’s State Initiatives Manager Heather Hildebrandt. “By expanding our electric vehicle charging network, we’re making it easier for everyone to travel confidently across the state, while supporting a cleaner, more modern transportation economy.”

NCDOT received $109 million through the federal NEVI program to partner with businesses to deploy and operate charging stations along interstates, highways and in communities. NEVI funds reimburse businesses for project costs, including procurement, installation and operation of the stations.

The full electric vehicle charging network funded through this program is expected to be complete in three years. A later phase of development will involve placing chargers in communities and other rural areas with greater needs.