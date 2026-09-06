Anson County thanks Richmond County for assistance during water crisis

ROCKINGHAM — Anson County Assistant Utilities Director Chris Harrington presented the Richmond County Board of Commissioners with a plaque in appreciation for the county’s assistance during Anson County’s July water crisis.

“We just wanted to present our sincere thanks and appreciation to Richmond County for all the assistance they provided for us. We have a plaque for you here. It’s not much— not money, but it’ll do,” said Harrington.

Harrington then read the plaque, which stated:

“Presented to Richmond County in grateful recognition of your invaluable assistance, extraordinary partnership and unwavering support provided to Anson County during the July 2026 water emergency. Your dedication to the public, service and commitment to helping our community during that time of need exemplified the highest ideals of local government and emergency response. Sincere appreciation, Anson County Board of Commissioners and Anson County Government, July 2026.”

“Richmond County did like any other friend would do in a neighboring county,” said Chairman Jeff Smart.

On July 7, Anson County faced a major water crisis after a large pipe burst near U.S. Highway 74 during valve replacement work, leaving residents across the county without water. Additional leaks and repairs delayed the restoration of water service and contributed to low water pressure in some areas.

Residents were placed under a boil-water advisory because low pressure or water outages can increase the risk of bacteria or other contaminants entering a water distribution system. Following multiple laboratory tests and system flushing, the advisory was lifted July 18. More than 40 state and local agencies, including Richmond County, assisted Anson County during the emergency.

During the meeting, commissioners also adopted proclamations recognizing Kinship Care Month 2026 and Senior Center Month, which were presented by Social Services Director Theressa Smith.

According to Smith, Richmond County currently has 85 children and youth in custody. Of those, 21 are in kinship care with grandparents, aunts, uncles or siblings.

“We definitely respect kinship care and are very glad for our families that step up and are a resource of hope for our children,” said Smith.

Smith also expressed gratitude for the county’s senior centers.

“As time moves on, it’s a wonderful opportunity for older adults to have a place to go and participate in activities and talk to other people and for people to see each other,” Smith said. “We definitely wanted to represent our senior centers this month.”

Later in the meeting, commissioners approved a Constitution Week proclamation as part of the America 250 commemoration.