John C. Felder celebrated in hometown as foundation looks toward the future

HAMLET — The story of John C. Felder came home to Hamlet on August 29 as family, community leaders, educators, automotive innovators, and friends gathered to celebrate John C. Felder Day.

The John C. Felder Foundation hosted the celebration at The Ballroom in Hamlet, bringing together people whose lives and work reflect the values at the heart of Felder’s legacy: education, innovation, character, and opportunity.

Chairwoman Jennifer Everett played an important role in organizing the celebration and bringing the event together. Her efforts helped create an afternoon that honored Felder’s accomplishments while giving family, friends, and community members an opportunity to celebrate his journey and the future he is helping build.

Among those attending were Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue, Pastor Thomas Legrand of Prayer and Faith Temple, Wendy Jordan of Richmond Community College, and John McMillan of Shockwave Motors. Family members traveled from as far away as Florida and Maryland to take part in the celebration.

One of the weekend’s most meaningful moments came during the screening of Driving Towards Change, the documentary that chronicles Felder’s historic journey in Cuba. The moment was especially significant as Felder watched alongside his grandson, Judah.

Felder’s career has taken him far beyond his hometown. Through Premier Automotive Export, he became the first American to sell automobiles in Cuba in more than 60 years, opening a historic chapter in the relationship between American automotive innovation and the Cuban market.

But for Felder, the significance of that journey has never been limited to what he accomplished for himself. Today, his focus is on what can be made possible for others.

Through the John C. Felder Foundation, Felder is investing in students pursuing careers in electric vehicle technology and the future of transportation. The Foundation’s scholarship initiative is designed to help remove financial barriers for students pursuing training as Certified Electric Vehicle Technicians, supporting the education and skills needed for an industry that continues to evolve.

The Foundation has also committed electric vehicles to support hands-on learning opportunities as the program develops.

“This is about more than automobiles,” Felder said. “It is about giving young people the opportunity to learn, build a career, and become part of an industry that is changing the world.”