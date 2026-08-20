Wadesboro man charged with indecent exposure

ROCKINGHAM — A Wadesboro man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself in the parking lot of 7 Brew in Rockingham on two occasions last month.

According to arrest warrants issued July 11 and July 14, Ryan James Webb, 31, allegedly exposed himself on both dates while a 16-year-old employee and other 7 Brew workers were present.

Webb was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a combined $50,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was Aug. 17, and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

Court records show Webb was convicted in Anson County of felony larceny and assault on a female in 2016.

Records also show he was convicted in Cabarrus County in 2019 of three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of common law robbery, one count of breaking and entering a vehicle, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of larceny.

Webb also has pending charges in Union County for speeding and possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana, according to court records.