NASCAR stalls at The Rock

RICHMOND COUNTY — After two highly successful seasons that helped reestablish one of stock car racing’s most historic venues, Track Enterprises has announced that it will not host any NASCAR-sanctioned competition at Rockingham Speedway during the 2027 season.

The decision comes amid overall uncertainty at the facility. Track Enterprises officials have said they remain committed to exploring opportunities that could bring racing back to “The Rock” in future seasons.

Track Enterprises partnered with NASCAR to return national touring series competition to Rockingham Speedway in 2025, marking the first NASCAR national series races at the historic oval in more than a decade. The return proved to be an overwhelming success as enthusiastic fans packed the grandstands throughout Easter weekend, creating one of the most memorable atmospheres of the season. That momentum continued in 2026 as another tremendous crowd welcomed the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series East back to one of the sport’s most iconic venues.

“The response from the fans over the past two years has been nothing short of incredible,” said Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent. “Bringing NASCAR back to Rockingham was a special opportunity, and the support we received from race fans, competitors, sponsors, local officials, and the entire community exceeded every expectation. While we’re disappointed that NASCAR won’t be racing at Rockingham in 2027, we remain optimistic about the future and look forward to exploring opportunities to bring racing back in the future.”

Originally opened in 1965, Rockingham Speedway has long been regarded as one of the sport’s most respected and challenging racetracks. The unique 0.94-mile oval hosted countless memorable races and championship moments throughout its rich history before national series competition departed after the 2004 season. Following significant renovations and renewed investment in the facility, the return of NASCAR competition in 2025 represented another important chapter in the speedway’s remarkable legacy.

The two-year revival produced outstanding racing across all three touring series. In 2025, Tyler Ankrum captured the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory, Sammy Smith earned the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win, and Brent Crews claimed the ARCA Menards Series East event. In 2026, Corey Heim visited Victory Lane in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, William Sawalich won the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event, and Tristan McKee capped off the weekend by leading every lap from the pole to earn the ARCA Menards Series East victory.

Race organizers said they would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the thousands of fans who made the return to Rockingham Speedway such a memorable success over the past two seasons. The passion displayed throughout each Easter weekend, along with the support from competitors, teams, sponsors, volunteers, local businesses, and the Richmond County community, played a vital role in the event’s success, they said.

Additional appreciation is extended to NASCAR, Rockingham Speedway, the State of North Carolina, Richmond County, City of Rockingham, Richmond County Tourism, local government officials, emergency personnel, and the many partners whose dedication helped make the return of NASCAR racing to Rockingham possible. Additional appreciation is extended to event title sponsors including Black’s Tire Service, North Carolina Education Lottery, and all other supporters who contributed to the event’s success over the past two years.

Officials said updates regarding future scheduling will be announced as they become available.