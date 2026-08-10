Anson deputies arrest suspects in FB Marketplace armed robbery

ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on July 4, 2026, on Cason Oldfield Road in Morven. The investigation revealed that the robbery stemmed from a planned Facebook Marketplace transaction involving a stolen dirt bike.

On July 4, 2026, deputies with the Anson County Sheriffs Office responded to a reported armed robbery on Cason Oldfield Road. Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene, rendered assistance to the victims, and immediately began conducting interviews while additional law enforcement personnel searched the surrounding area for the suspects.

During the initial stages of the investigation, detectives learned that the victims had arranged through Facebook Marketplace to purchase a dirt bike from individuals they believed were legitimate sellers. The victims traveled to the agreed-upon meeting location carrying the cash needed to complete the purchase.

Investigators determined that shortly after the victims arrived, a brief verbal exchange took place between the victims and the suspects. During that encounter, the suspects displayed a firearm and forcibly stole the money the victims had brought to purchase the dirt bike before fleeing the area.

Fortunately, no physical injuries were reported during the incident.

As detectives continued their investigation, evidence revealed that the dirt bike being advertised for sale had previously been reported stolen from the Morven area of Anson County. Further investigation also uncovered that the suspects had already arranged another meeting with a different prospective buyer for July 5, 2026, intending to sell the same stolen dirt bike again.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives conducted numerous interviews, analyzed evidence, and followed investigative leads that ultimately led to the identification of two suspects: an unnamed juvenile and Lamon Lewis of Monroe, North Carolina.

On July 15, 2026, warrants were obtained charging the juvenile with:

• Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

• Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

On July 16, 2026, the juvenile was located and taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was subsequently transported to a juvenile detention facility, where they remain in secure custody pending further court proceedings.

As additional evidence was developed, investigators obtained warrants on July 21, 2026, charging Lamon Lewis, of Monroe, North Carolina, with:

• Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

• Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

• Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

• Felony Conspiracy to Possess a Stolen Motor Vehicle

On July 22, 2026, officers with the Monroe Police Department located Lewis and took him into custody without incident. Lewis was transported to the Union County Jail, where he was served with the outstanding warrants and placed under a no bond in accordance with the charges.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office continues to actively investigate this case. Detectives are pursuing additional leads, and further arrests and charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to exercise caution when conducting transactions through online marketplaces. Whenever possible, buyers and sellers should arrange to meet in well-lit public locations, preferably at designated safe exchange zones or law enforcement facilities, avoid carrying large amounts of cash, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.

Sheriff’s Office officials would like to commend the outstanding investigative work of the detectives assigned to this case and extend their sincere appreciation to the Monroe Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism, coordination, and assistance in locating and apprehending both suspects safely and without incident. Their partnership was instrumental in bringing this investigation to its current stage.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.