Anson County removed from local government commission unit assistance list

WADESBORO — Anson County has reached a significant milestone in its commitment to sound financial management and organizational excellence. The North Carolina Local Government Commission (LGC) has officially removed Anson County from its Unit Assistance List (UAL), recognizing the County’s sustained improvements in financial operations, audit compliance, fiscal management, and ongoing commitment to strong financial stewardship.

The Fiscal Management Section of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer notified County officials that, based on the County’s Fiscal Year 2025 audited financial statements, Anson County no longer meets the criteria for inclusion on the Unit Assistance List. The LGC commended County leadership and staff for their efforts and encouraged the County to continue the practices that have strengthened its financial health.

The designation marks the culmination of nearly five years of deliberate organizational improvements and financial restructuring. Since late 2021, Anson County has focused on rebuilding its financial operations through disciplined management, strengthened internal controls, staff development, modernized accounting practices, and timely completion of annual audits.

“I believe that being removed from the LGC’s UAL is a major step forward for Anson County, and I thank the Finance Department for all of its hard work,” said County Manager Len Sossamon.

Finance Director Holly Martinez-Borja, who joined the County in October 2021, said the achievement represents years of disciplined work to rebuild the County’s financial operations.

“This monumental achievement marks the successful culmination of years of financial restructuring, discipline, and shared sacrifice,” said Holly Martinez-Borja. “It represents a turning point for our local government and a powerful step forward for our entire community. This victory belongs to everyone who fought to restore the fiscal integrity of our county. Together, we stand fully committed to building a stronger, fiscally sound, and prosperous place we are proud to call home.”

Since 2021, Anson County has implemented numerous improvements to strengthen its financial operations, including:

• Rebuilding and restructuring the Finance Department.

• Strengthening internal financial controls and accountability measures.

• Modernizing accounting procedures and monthly financial reporting.

• Investing in staff training and professional development.

• Eliminating a multi-year audit backlog.

• Achieving timely completion of the annual audits.

• Establishing sustainable financial management practices that support long-term organizational success.

• Increased cybersecurity and technological upgrades.

“The work doesn’t stop here,” said Jamie Caudle, Chairman of the Anson County Board of Commissioners. “Our Board has consistently supported efforts to strengthen County operations, and we remain committed to maintaining the high standards that made this achievement possible. We appreciate the partnership and guidance provided by the Local Government Commission throughout this process.”

The Local Government Commission reviews the financial condition and audit results of local governments throughout North Carolina each year. Removal from the Unit Assistance List recognizes that Anson County has demonstrated sustained improvement in fiscal management and compliance with state financial reporting standards.

County officials emphasized that this achievement is not the end of the journey but an important milestone in Anson County’s continued commitment to responsible government, financial transparency, and excellence in public service.