Anson County commissioners hold jam-packed meeting

ANSON COUNTY — During a regularly scheduled meeting, county commissioners spent nearly three hours Tuesday night celebrating National 4-H Week, welcoming new federal economic development money, questioning what Anson is getting for its lobbying contract with Almond Miner, hearing an account of July’s water outage from and also agreed to wait two weeks before deciding how to fund economic development now that the county has defunded the Anson Economic Development Corporation (AEDC).

4-H Members bring ideas to the board

Representing 4-H, Mr. Sam Cole opened Tuesday night’s presentations by bringing two young members to speak on behalf of National 4-H Week.

Cole said, “Being the 4-H agent, I’m very big on civic engagement, community service and things like that,” adding, “I personally wanted to make sure that my young people had a chance to come and speak before commissioners.”

An eighth grader at Anson Middle School, Alex, proposed an indoor soccer facility.

“My idea for our community is to have an indoor soccer field facility where everyone, especially youth, can have a safe place to play,” Alex said. He suggested the facility “would also allow teams to continue practicing when it is cold, raining or the weather is otherwise too bad to be outside,” and “would also give kids who don’t participate in other sports an opportunity to stay active and have fun throughout the year.”

Alex also said he believes having a safe, positive place available for Anson County youth can encourage kids to stay active.

“I think an indoor soccer facility could be a great addition to our community and provide opportunities for kids of all ages,” he added.

A ninth grader at Anson Early College, Zahria said “4-H has impacted me by helping me to get out of my comfort zone, talking to new people and trying new things. I am a shy person who rarely tries new things or talks to new people, and it has been a nice change of pace that 4-H has helped me to achieve. I would like to see other kids like myself be able to experience this and get out of their comfort zone too.”

Following the presentation made by Anson County 4-H youth, Commissioners unanimously approved a proclamation naming October 4–10, 2026, National 4-H Week, on a motion by Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe, seconded by Commissioner Priscilla Little Reed.

Federal grant comes with no local match

Grants Administrator Denise Cannon announced a U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Development grant for the budget period of October 2026 through September 2027.

“I would like to officially announce that Anson County has been awarded a grant in the amount of $101,864 from the USDA for economic development,” Cannon said, before emphasizing “The USDA grant is 100% federal funding with no local county match. Let me say that one more time: 100% federal funding for economic development.”

Assistant County Manager Nick Addison also praised the award, saying “It’s really tough to find and then get grants that do not require local funding matches,” he said. He said the main focus is “developing an economic development action plan that’ll serve us for many years to come, well beyond the life of this particular grant.”

Some of the money will also go to business and retail recruitment and to professional development for the county’s planned economic development department. “It’s a huge win for the county,” Addison said.

In a public hearing on the county’s $950,000 Community Development Block Grant for neighborhood revitalization (CDBG-NR), Christina Danis, director of Community Economic Development for the Central Regional Council, explained that two homes will be rebuilt rather than rehabilitated.

“The nature of those properties was not suitable for rehab,” Danis said. “The total amount of the grant does not change. The nature of the grant doesn’t change. The conditions of the grant don’t change. The nature of the construction activities on these two properties is all that changes.”

An overseer of construction for the program said work on the one rehabilitation project is finished and announced that work on the two rebuilds should start within the next couple of weeks, and contractors will have 120 days from the notice to proceed.

“The contracts do come with penalties if the contractor can’t meet the timeline,” said the project’s construction overseer, though change orders “could come with extensions on that timeline potentially if it’s warranted.”

Danis said because one property owner dropped out, money could potentially be “freed” up for one remaining eligible applicant.

She explained, “Our goal is to spend all of the grant funds that were allocated out of $950,000,” she said.

Commissioner Kyle Leary asked whether leftover money could go to a nonprofit, and Danis said that is not allowed, answering “These are funds directly from HUD. They must only be used for the program. If there are funds left at the end of this grant, they will be deobligated, and that’ll be done through another public hearing. But our goal is to spend them.”

Commissioners then voted to move $751,499 from rehabilitation to reconstruction, on a motion by Commissioner Ellerbe, seconded by Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood.

Almond Miner updates the board

David Miner of the lobbying firm Almond Miner told commissioners that the General Assembly would return the next day for a special session on the state’s 41-cent-per-gallon gas tax.

He said, “If they temporarily suspend it, maybe through the end of the year, you’re saving 41 cents a gallon, which is a pretty significant savings,” Miner said, adding that a lame-duck session after the election could take up a capital spending bill, possibly including an economic development package for Major League Baseball expansion.

“When something that big starts to move, primarily benefiting urban counties, the rural counties are going to want a seat at the table,” Miner said.

Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood, who is not seeking re-election, raised a question from a constituent about the contract, which the board approved 4–3 in February 2025.

“Since March of 2025, Anson County taxpayers have paid Almond Miner nearly $100,000,” Gatewood said. “What specific results have Almond Miner delivered for that money?”

In response, Miner said he was not prepared to answer Gatewood’s question.

He said, “We are in the business of forming relationships, whether that’s capital projects in the budget, working on issues like property tax,” Miner said, noting a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would limit county property taxes. “I’m not here, Mr. Gatewood, to go over my schedule for the last 18 months.”

Miner also added that “almost half of all counties in North Carolina now have a government relations consultant” and assured commissioners, “You’re getting a good bargain for your money. Check out some of your other colleagues and see what they’re paying.”

Commissioner Caudle cited numerous projects the firm has been behind advancing for Anson County. The chairman pointed to a school-zone safety meeting, a proposal to help the school system with social media litigation and credited the firm with helping land Anson Stone’s $25 million, 30- to 40-job project without incentives, as well as facilitating commissioner visits with state legislators to pitch $71 million in county water needs.

During Miner’s presentation, Commissioners asked the firm to investigate whether the county could acquire the vacant former National Guard Armory on Anson High School Road. “These are things that we need to have on our radar to discuss,” Miner answered.

Utilities director addresses July water outage

Addressed Tuesday was the county’s summer water woes.

Mr. Chris Harrington of the utilities department said operations have “basically returned to normal.”

Harrington explained the July 7 outage happened when “a band that goes around the pipe — they call it a tapping sleeve” blew off along with its valve.

To combat this issue in the future, Harrington said the department now keeps replacement valves, sleeves and pipe on hand.

Officials said a backup line has been designed twice, one attempt tied to a project called Grow Green that was never funded. Harrington put the estimated cost at $13 to $15 million but said he did not want to be held to either figure.

He announced the county is waiting to hear back on about $60 million in water grant applications, noting it has not been awarded money for a generator, which is included in the raw intake application.

County Manager Leonard Sossamon urged customers to sign up for e-billing and to complete the lead and copper service line survey, which is posted on the county’s Facebook page.

Retiree supplement ordinance is amended

The county’s finance director, Ms. Holly Martinez-Borja, said about 16 retirees are being reimbursed for their own supplemental insurance plans, even though county ordinance calls for them to be on a county-paid plan.

She explained, “I stumbled across it in reviewing some information, and I was like, OK, we’re not following board policy,” she said.

To correct this oversight, she recommends changing the ordinance instead of moving retirees to a new plan this month. Reimbursement caps range from $115 to $343. She warned that if a county plan costs more than a retiree’s cap, “they’re going to have to pay us the difference every month,” which she deemed “a nightmare.”

When the issue of local retirees voicing concerns about late reimbursements was raised, particularly the struggle of choosing between affording medicine or groceries, Martinez-Borja said, “My goal is to have it to them by the 10th of the month.”

Touching on the finance director’s suggestion, County Attorney Scott Forbes clarified an ordinance must be changed “with the same respect in which it was adopted.” He explained an amendment that passes unanimously on first reading does not need a second reading. Ultimately, commissioners unanimously voted to amend the ordinance, allowing the current reimbursement practice to continue.

Administration announced that it hopes to raise retiree supplements, which have never been increased, when money becomes available.

Economic development budget delayed two weeks

County Manager Sossamon handed out a draft economic development budget which he said was prepared after the board voted to defund the Anson Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), but asked commissioners not to vote on it yet.

“Unfortunately, there’s not as much money there as we would like in order to make the department as effective right now,” he announced, suggesting bringing the budget back in two weeks.

Commissioners asked how much the county paid the AEDC in the past, and administration put the figure at about $450,000 a year before it was cut roughly in half, to an estimated $250,000 to $275,000.

Next, Sossamon updated the board on the status of the East U.S. 74 sewer force main, which was finished differently from its original design and said no company can discharge into the line until state environmental regulators approve it and the board gives permission.

Other business

· Gas line easement: Commissioners granted Piedmont Natural Gas a 5-foot permanent easement on courthouse property for $3,579 so the company can replace an aging 2-inch steel main on East Wade Street. The motion came from Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe and was seconded by Commissioner Robert Mims. A company representative urged speed: “The quicker we get this done, the quicker we can get heat on.”

· Hugh Hammond Bennett homesite: Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Brown Creek Soil and Water and the Hugh Bennett Society. It supports a Duke Energy Foundation grant to turn the site off Coffee Pot Road into a micropark. Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn made the motion and Commissioner Robert Mims seconded it.

· EV chargers: Mr. Addison announced a $1.8 million federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) award to Power Up America for six DC fast chargers in Wadesboro. “Economic development can come in many ways,” he said, calling it “an economic development win.”

· Grocery store search is on: Mr. Sossamon said he is “still dialing for grocery stores” to fill the former IGA, a building of nearly 27,000 square feet. Piggly Wiggly is open to the site if a franchisee comes forward, and a building reuse grant of up to $500,000 may be available.

· Hornwood Inc. closing: Commissioners called the planned closing of the Hornwood plant, which employs about 150 people, “devastating.” Carolina Narrow Fabric Co. of Winston-Salem has offered to hire displaced workers.

· Tax bills: Property tax bills went out late because Anson was one of nine counties the state forced to return to 2025 values; however, interest still begins Jan. 6 under state law. Discussions focusing on mobile home valuations were moved to the next meeting, when Tax Administrator Larry Newton can attend.

Prior to adjourning, the board met briefly in closed session with the county attorney.