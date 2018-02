Peachland Baptist Church will learn what inspired American mission worker, poet, lyricist and composer Fanny Crosby via a special presentation Wednesday night.

Lois Crumpler, a retired college administrator who loves bringing history to life, will portray Crosby and give a detailed account of her hymn writing beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Coffee and cake will follow. Peachland Baptist is located at 79 Clinton Ave. in Peachland. Interim pastor is the Rev. Scott Williams.