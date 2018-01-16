Medical care going mobile

Contributed photo

The Mobile Medical Unit from Carolinas Health System-Anson makes regularly scheduled visits to community centers, shopping centers, and other general community settings to offer residents diagnostics, screenings and education. The new mobile health unit is equipped for patient care with two exam rooms, a work space for patient navigation and data entry, scales, and a wheel chair lift. The Anson Mobile Unit has the capacity to perform blood pressure, glucose, weight, BMI measurements and provides referrals to appropriate resources at Carolinas HealthCare System and other county health resources. Plans are being made to increase the screening services currently provided to treating residents by a provider.

