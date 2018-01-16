Medical care going mobile

MOBILE UNIT SCHEDULE
1st Tuesday of each month
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Wadesboro IGA
1st Friday of each month
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Walmart, Wadesboro
2nd Monday of each month
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Lilesville Town Hall
2nd Wednesday of each month
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Ansonville Fire Department
2nd Friday of each month
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Peachland Community Center
3rd Monday of each month
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Glennie Bennett Community Center, Morven
3rd Friday of each month
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Dollar General, Polkton
4th Monday of each month
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Burnsville Community
4th Friday of each month
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Grace Senior Citizen Center, Wadesboro
Contributed photo
The Mobile Medical Unit from Carolinas Health System-Anson makes regularly scheduled visits to community centers, shopping centers, and other general community settings to offer residents diagnostics, screenings and education. The new mobile health unit is equipped for patient care with two exam rooms, a work space for patient navigation and data entry, scales, and a wheel chair lift. The Anson Mobile Unit has the capacity to perform blood pressure, glucose, weight, BMI measurements and provides referrals to appropriate resources at Carolinas HealthCare System and other county health resources. Plans are being made to increase the screening services currently provided to treating residents by a provider.