Posted on by

Medical care going mobile


Contributed photo The Mobile Medical Unit from Carolinas Health System-Anson makes regularly scheduled visits to community centers, shopping centers, and other general community settings to offer residents diagnostics, screenings and education. The new mobile health unit is equipped for patient care with two exam rooms, a work space for patient navigation and data entry, scales, and a wheel chair lift. The Anson Mobile Unit has the capacity to perform blood pressure, glucose, weight, BMI measurements and provides referrals to appropriate resources at Carolinas HealthCare System and other county health resources. Plans are being made to increase the screening services currently provided to treating residents by a provider.


MOBILE UNIT SCHEDULE

1st Tuesday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Wadesboro IGA

1st Friday of each month

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Walmart, Wadesboro

2nd Monday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Lilesville Town Hall

2nd Wednesday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Ansonville Fire Department

2nd Friday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Peachland Community Center

3rd Monday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Glennie Bennett Community Center, Morven

3rd Friday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Dollar General, Polkton

4th Monday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Burnsville Community

4th Friday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Grace Senior Citizen Center, Wadesboro

Contributed photo

The Mobile Medical Unit from Carolinas Health System-Anson makes regularly scheduled visits to community centers, shopping centers, and other general community settings to offer residents diagnostics, screenings and education. The new mobile health unit is equipped for patient care with two exam rooms, a work space for patient navigation and data entry, scales, and a wheel chair lift. The Anson Mobile Unit has the capacity to perform blood pressure, glucose, weight, BMI measurements and provides referrals to appropriate resources at Carolinas HealthCare System and other county health resources. Plans are being made to increase the screening services currently provided to treating residents by a provider.

Contributed photo The Mobile Medical Unit from Carolinas Health System-Anson makes regularly scheduled visits to community centers, shopping centers, and other general community settings to offer residents diagnostics, screenings and education. The new mobile health unit is equipped for patient care with two exam rooms, a work space for patient navigation and data entry, scales, and a wheel chair lift. The Anson Mobile Unit has the capacity to perform blood pressure, glucose, weight, BMI measurements and provides referrals to appropriate resources at Carolinas HealthCare System and other county health resources. Plans are being made to increase the screening services currently provided to treating residents by a provider.
http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_chsa_mobile.jpgContributed photo The Mobile Medical Unit from Carolinas Health System-Anson makes regularly scheduled visits to community centers, shopping centers, and other general community settings to offer residents diagnostics, screenings and education. The new mobile health unit is equipped for patient care with two exam rooms, a work space for patient navigation and data entry, scales, and a wheel chair lift. The Anson Mobile Unit has the capacity to perform blood pressure, glucose, weight, BMI measurements and provides referrals to appropriate resources at Carolinas HealthCare System and other county health resources. Plans are being made to increase the screening services currently provided to treating residents by a provider.

MOBILE UNIT SCHEDULE

1st Tuesday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Wadesboro IGA

1st Friday of each month

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Walmart, Wadesboro

2nd Monday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Lilesville Town Hall

2nd Wednesday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Ansonville Fire Department

2nd Friday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Peachland Community Center

3rd Monday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Glennie Bennett Community Center, Morven

3rd Friday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Dollar General, Polkton

4th Monday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Burnsville Community

4th Friday of each month

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Grace Senior Citizen Center, Wadesboro

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:52 pm |    

30 years of Las Amigas

30 years of Las Amigas
3:12 pm |    

Local artist returns for reception

Local artist returns for reception
2:46 pm |    

Men, kids invited to Women’s Conference

Men, kids invited to Women’s Conference
comments powered by Disqus