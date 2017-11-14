Taylor receives appointment

RALEIGH — An Anson County native this week received a promotion at a state agency.

North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland has appointed Lockhart Taylor the department’s assistant secretary of the division of employment security, according to a press release issued Monday.

Taylor has served as interim assistant secretary since Sept. 1.

“Lockhart Taylor has many years of experience in the state’s unemployment insurance and workforce systems, and his expertise is invaluable for the Division and for the citizens of North Carolina,”Copeland said in a statement. “I am confident that Lockhart will continue leading the Division of Employment Security with success.”

Taylor will guide the department’s administration of unemployment insurance for the state.

Taylor has been employed with the Division of Employment Security, previously the Employment Security Commission, for 24 years. He worked for the Office of Governmental Relations for 20 years before he was named chief deputy in April.

Taylor is originally from Wadesboro and studied history at Appalachian State University.

The appointment was effective as of Monday.

Wadesboro native to lead administration of unemployment insurance