Richardson named to Dean’s List

MARS HILL — Sakinna Danielle Richardson, of Wadesboro, has been named to Mars Hill University’s Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the Fall 2017 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

Mars Hill University is a private, liberal arts institution offering more than 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master’s degrees in criminal justice, elementary education and management.

Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located just 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina.

The university’s Asheville Center for Adult and Graduate Studies is located on Airport Road in Arden.

Richardson http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_anson_deanslist.jpg Richardson