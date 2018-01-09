30 years of Las Amigas

The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated commemorated 30 years of service to the Anson County community at its annual Christmas Social Event on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Twin Valley Country Club.

The theme for the event was “A Black and Pink Jazzy Affair: Celebrating Thirty Years of Service in Anson County.”

The evening began with dinner and selections of jazz music performed by Carl Ratliff, a former resident of Morven.

Charter members of the organization, along with remaining members of Las Amigas, were recognized for their contributions to Anson County.

The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated was established in Morven in June of 1987, and installed as a chapter affiliated with the national organization of Las Amigas on Sept. 22, 1987, in Salisbury.

The founding members of Las Amigas, Incorporated are Winnie M. Bennett, Johnie M. Pettiford and Judy Simon.

The other charter members are: Marilynn Bennett and Beulah Pratt.

The following members later joined the chapter: Elizabeth Kersey, Patricia McCoy, Joletha Little, Samantha Douglas, Shunee Y. McRae, and Arnnette Taylor.

Las Amigas means, “the friends,” and as such, the women of Las Amigas, Incorporated have worked together as friends and as sisters to realize the stated purpose of this organization, which is: “to further the enhancement and development of its communities through cultural and civic improvement and to promote the general improvement of those communities through involvement in various service projects.”

Over the years, members of the chapter have taken those stated purposes to heart and worked hard to enrich and improve the lives of the citizens of Anson County, and in particular, the residents of their hometown of Morven.

The Morven Chapter has awarded more than $32,000 in scholarships to Anson County students, donated nearly $10,000 to Relay for life, which provides funding for cancer research, and taught young ladies communication and presentation skill through the Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant.

In addition, the group engages in the following activities:

• Provides annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Dinner

• Distributes blankets to domestic violence shelters and to homeless shelters

• Collects canned goods and other food items for the Anson Crisis Ministry

• Assists families in emergency situations, collects and gives clothes to needy families, provides books for kids, and helps in many other circumstances of need.

For more information about this organization, contact any one of the members.

Courtesy photo Standing: Samantha Douglas, Joletha Little, Shunee McRae, Pat McCoy, Arnnette Taylor, Elizabeth Kersey. Seated: Johnie M. Pettiford, Winnie M. Bennett, Beulah Pratt, Judy Simon, and Marilynn Bennett. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_lasamigas.jpg Courtesy photo Standing: Samantha Douglas, Joletha Little, Shunee McRae, Pat McCoy, Arnnette Taylor, Elizabeth Kersey. Seated: Johnie M. Pettiford, Winnie M. Bennett, Beulah Pratt, Judy Simon, and Marilynn Bennett.