Local lawyer becomes board certified

Wadesboro attorney, Whitney T. Scarborough of Poisson, Poisson & Bower, recently became the only board-certified specialist in Social Security Disability in Anson and surrounding counties.

Scarborough was recently recognized as a specialist in Social Security Disability by the North Carolina State Bar.

Scarborough joins Fred Poisson Jr. and Stewart Poisson, who are both board-certified specialists in Workers’ Compensation law, as Poisson, Poisson & Bower’s third board-certified specialist.

According to a press release, Scarborough prides herself on helping people and fighting for her clients, particularly the disabled.

Scarborough also concentrates her practice on family law, including child custody, equitable distribution, child support and guardianships, the release added.

Stewart Poisson, attorney of personal injury, said that it “feels great” to have Scarborough as a board-certified specialist.”

“We are very proud of Whitney,” he said. “This designation won’t really have an effect on her cases because she always has and will continue to handle those with skill; it just shows the public that she has passed a formal testing process that confirms her knowledge of this area of the law.”

Scarborough is now accepting clients in all of these areas, as well as estate matters, which she handles with longtime attorney George C. Bower Jr.

The North Carolina State Bar is an agency of the State of North Carolina. It certifies lawyers meeting certain criteria as specialists as a service to the public.

This designation assists members of the public in choosing a lawyer by identifying those who have demonstrated special knowledge, skill and proficiency in certain areas of law.

“I am proud to become a board-certified specialist and look forward to continuing to fight for my clients,” Scarborough said.

