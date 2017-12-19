Neal graduates from UNCG

Capriciuna Q. Neal graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, just two years after starting her college career.

Neal graduated on Dec. 8, with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Service.

She is the daughter of Minister Shanelle Caraway and Dwaine Neal; and the granddaughter of Mary L. Neal and Joshua Rhone.

“Congratulations Capriciuna,” M. Neal said. “We are so proud of you; the family loves you; and we give God the praise, honor, and glory.”

Neal graduated from the Anson County Early College in 2015.

