Neal graduates from UNCG


Capriciuna Q. Neal


Capriciuna Q. Neal graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, just two years after starting her college career.

Neal graduated on Dec. 8, with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Service.

She is the daughter of Minister Shanelle Caraway and Dwaine Neal; and the granddaughter of Mary L. Neal and Joshua Rhone.

“Congratulations Capriciuna,” M. Neal said. “We are so proud of you; the family loves you; and we give God the praise, honor, and glory.”

Neal graduated from the Anson County Early College in 2015.

