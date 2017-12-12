Anson seniors fed, entertained at luncheon

Anson County seniors were treated to a special dinner, funded by the Board of Commissioners, on Dec. 5 and 6 at the Lockhart-Taylor Center.

“We decided some years ago to do a Senior Christmas Luncheon; started with a group of under 100, and now the numbers has escalated to over 500 seniors,” said the Rev. Bernice Bennett, director of Anson County Elderly Services.

Bennett said the participants include those in local nursing facilities.

“We had to have two days of the luncheon because the facility cannot accommodate the increased number,” she said.

Although the Christmas luncheon is only once a year, Elderly Services has other countywide activities throughout the year.

“The goal was to bring them together for fellowship and fun, to let them know that they are important to this county and that we care,” Bennet said.

The agency advertises, order gifts for everyone, purchases door prizes, arranges entertainment for the annual event and the staff prepares the meal, she added.

This year’s lunch included turkey, dressing, rice, gravy, green beans, pineapple casserole, rolls, tea and cake.

Students from Anson High School came out to help serve the seniors. All elected officials brought greetings inclusive of Anson County Board of Commissioners, mayors, and advisory council members.

Sheriff Landric Reid spoke to the seniors both days. The entertainment was by Terry and Betty Helms.

Representatives of the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program were also available to help with Low-Income Subsidy applications or to schedule appointments for those interested.

“I think that all went really well, because of the support of volunteers like: Anson High School children, Essential Living, Meadowview, Ambassador, CAPP, Anson Health and Rehab, Anson County Board of Commissioners, and many others that came out in support, offering their service,” Bennett said.

Natalie Davis | Anson Record Vancine Sturdivant and others pose while preparing plates for Anson High School students to take to the seniors at the Senior Christmas Dinner. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_christmasdinner.jpeg Natalie Davis | Anson Record Vancine Sturdivant and others pose while preparing plates for Anson High School students to take to the seniors at the Senior Christmas Dinner.