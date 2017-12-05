Chamber announces winners of Big-Game Hunt Tournament

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 20th Annual Big-Game Hunt Tournament on Nov. 24 and 25 at Ansonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Brad Little of Marshville, and Cody Zimmerman of Denton, earned top honors in the buck and doe categories in the tournament held Thanksgiving weekend, each receiving $800 in prize money. Little’s 10-point, 178.8-pound buck was shy of the record by 5.9 pounds — set five years ago by Bron Hyatt, who bagged a 184.7-pound 10-pointer.

Dane Edwards of Peachland, placed second with a six-point, 162.2 pounder and pocketed $475, followed by:

• Joshua Deaton of Wadesboro — eight points, 162-pounds — $400

• Jordan Taylor of Charlotte — 10 points, 157.8 pounds — $225

• Ricky Godwin of Monroe, six points, 155.2 pounds — $100

• Lynn Clodfelter of Norwood, eight points, 154.4-pounds — free 2018 tournament registration, $25

Zimmerman weighed in a 100.8-pound doe to earn $800 in total prize money. Amos Carpenter of Wadesboro placed second with a 99.4-pounder for $500, followed by:

• Myron Baucom of Peachland — 98.6-pounds — $375

• Raymond Perrero of Indian Trail, 98.4 pounds — $225

• Jordan Lowery of Morven, 96.4 pounds — $100

• David Thomas of Marshville — 96.2 pounds — $25, free 2018 registration

In the youth buck category, Jordan Williams of Polkton won top prize money of $325 with an eight-point, 135.2-pounder. Will Thomas of Marshville took second place in the buck category winning $175 with a 4-point at 131.4-pounds followed by:

• Cameron Cox of Marshville, eight points, 114.6 pounds — $100

• Garrett Sikes of Lilesville, eight points, 113 pounds — $65

• Johnathan Albertson of Matthews — eight points, 104 pounds — $75 daily prize, free 2018 registration.

Mallory Sikes of Wadesboro, won the youth doe category with a 88-pounder worth $325. The record for the youth largest doe of 115.3-pounds was set by Elizabeth Tarlton of Wadesboro in 2008. Mason Dennis of Albemarle, placed second with an 83.8-pounder and won $175, followed by:

• A.J. Harrington of Morven — 80.6-pounds — $150

• Lane Thomas of Polkton — 77.4 pounds — $75

• Brendan Fulcher of Midland — 76.8 pounds — $15, free 2018 registration

New to the tournament this year was a division for a four-person team. Hunters had to be registered as an individual in the tournament and pay an additional $200 per team for the team division. The combined weight of the four heaviest does for each team determined the winners.

First place was Piney Woods Thrashers, whose team won $1,000. Team members were Dwain Henson, Caleb Watson, Ethan Henson and Joe Sikes Jr. Second place went to team API, who won $600 and team members were Richard Allen, Brian Allen, Anthony Taylor and Bud Ratliff. The third-place team to finish out the winnings was Bates Farm, who won $400. Bates Farm team members were Alvin Bates, Dane Edwards, Jake Edwards and Eric Hicks. There were a total of 11 teams entered in the tournament.

The 2017 weigh-in breakdown listed 50 bucks and 79 does for a total of 129 deer. The entire bay area of the Ansonville Volunteer Fire Department was available for the tournament and there was still standing room only at the banquet held on Saturday night.

Winners of the drawings include:

• Hunter Williams, youth gun donated by Robbie Hill;

• Erin Lookabill and Will Dawkins, youth crossbows donated by Whitley Power and Equipment and Reel Determined Outdoors

Raffle ticket winners:

• Amos Carpenter — 9mm Smith & Wesson, donated by Hyatt’s Gun Shop;

• Lisa Loflin — a full shoulder mount, donated by Hill’s Taxidermy

• Eric Diggs — $100 cash

There were two Pick Board games this year. Winners for both boards were:

Sen. Tom McInnis — a YETI cooler, donated by Quality Equipment;

Tebo Dixon — CM Mini Hoist

Whitney Scarborough — Hornady Security Rapid Safe 2700KP, donated by Village Pawn & Gun Shop;

Dane Mulli — guided hog hunt donated by 704 Outdoors;

Mike Walters — CVA Optima V2 muzzleloader, donated by Aaron Bates

Curt Howell — Field & Stream Outpost Ladder Stand, donated by Megan Sellers.

Stretch Arm Strong winners were: Randall Gaddy, who won a Wildlife Game Camera Vision 8, donated by Tyler Fitzgerald and a feed cart wheelbarrow, donated by G&M Sales. Ryan Mullis won a Hornady Security Rapid Sage 2600KP, donated by Shelby Emrich.

There were two guns up for grabs with the Split the Deck game. The Ruger American Rifle 6.5 Creedmoor, donated by Jeremy Taylor and Plank Road Realty, was won by Bryan Medlin; and the Marlin 336C 30-30 lever-action, donated by Robbie Hill and the Chamber of Commerce, was won by Kendall Griffin. A ladies’ basket with various donated items was won from the highest sealed bid. The winner of the basket was Keelie Hill. The Anson County Chamber of Commerce, the tournament’s host, thanked all the hunters who participate each year and support this event. The tournament had a total of 352 registered hunters.

The 21st annual Big-Game Hunt Tournament will be held on Nov. 23-24, 2018. For more information about the tournament, contact the Anson County Chamber of Commerce at 704-694-4181 or email info@ansoncountychamber.org.