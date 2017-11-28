Story time opens to public

For the first time since “The Reader” began, the Anson County Partnership for Children is opening the event to the public.

“Originally, ‘The Reader’ was for Raising A Reader participants and their families as part of the literacy program parent involvement component,” said Alexandra Harrington, outreach and literacy coordinator at ACPC.

She said that this year, ACPC wanted to turn it into a special story time for the community, and “spread the fun” of the winter literacy event.

“We are excited to present this to the public, and it is a great chance for children to explore a book in a different way,” she said. “This is event is not only beneficial for the children in this county, but also for parents; it is a great opportunity for parents receive tips to develop a literacy rich home.

“Through parent involvement workshops and story-time events, we hope that parents will take the reading strategies that are demonstrated and use them at home,” she added.

Harrington said that children who attend the event will not only enjoy a unique reading experience, but also get to participate in “fun, winter-themed activities” following the story. She also said that each child will get a winter-themed book to take home.

Parents are required to stay with their children during story time and are encouraged to participate in the activities. Child care centers are welcome as well, but registration is required due to spacing limitations. Harrington said the Partnership is expecting at least 150 children and parents to attend.

“The Reader: A Winter Special Storytime” will begin at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at 10:30 at the First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, and will include arts and crafts, dancing, and a snow station to follow.

To make a reservation or for more information, call 704-694-4036 or visit www.ansonchildren.org.

