Chamber preps for Big Game Hunt

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 20th Annual Big Game Hunt Tournament on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

The event encompasses registered hunters in a five-county area including, Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stanly and Union counties.

Weigh-ins will be held at the Ansonville Fire Department, 9145 U.S. Hwy 52 N in Ansonville, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce awards monetary prizes for first, second, third, fourth and fifth places in adult buck and doe categories and first, second, third and fourth places in the youth buck and doe categories. A new category added for this year is a class for four-man teams, with a top prize of $1,000. Raffle items and door prizes will be given during the banquet on Nov. 25.

“This is a great two-day family event,” Chamber Director Shelby Emrich said. “We hope it brings our community together, brings tourism to Anson County and makes everyone aware of all things, not just the Big Game Hunt Tournament, that the Chamber of Commerce does for Anson County.”

For more tournament information, email info@ansoncountychamber.org or call 704-694-4181. Registration forms, the 2017 program book and tournament rules can be found at www.ansoncountychamber.org.