Las Amigas inducts new members

The Morven chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. installed three new members on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2017 during its monthly meeting at the Glennie R. Bennett Community Center: Arnnette Taylor, Samantha Douglas, and Shunee Y’ante’ McRae.

Taylor is married to Lonnie Taylor and she has three children: Sheneka Rivers, 31, Isaac Waring, 22, and Noah Waring, 16; and four step-children: Lonnie Jr., 28, Sheree, 29, Lamar, 34, and Nekole, 23. She works for Daymark Recovery Services in Wadesboro and attends Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Cheraw, South Carolina.

Douglas is the daughter of Elizabeth and Steve Kilgo of Wadesboro. She works at the local Walmart department store and graduated from King’s College with a degree in accounting. Douglas attends Streater Grove AME Zion Church in Morven.

McRae is the daughter of Bonzella McRae and Leonard Ratliff of Morven. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and currently works for UPS.. She also attends Streater Grove AME Zion Church.

Las Amigas, Inc. is a local women’s civic organization which contributes to and supports many causes. Over the years, the organization has given more than $30,000 in scholarships to local high school students. The group provides an annual Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens, and collects canned goods and other items to be given to needy residents.

There are eight other members: Elizabeth Kersey, Joletha Little, Pat McCoy, Johnie M. Pettiford, Beulah Pratt, Winnie Bennett, Judy Simon, and Marilynn Bennett.

For more information about this organization, contact any of the listed members.

Courtesy photo Shunee Y’ante’ McRae, Samantha Douglas and Arnnette Taylor hold certificates as the newest members inducted into the Morven chapter of Las Amigas. Also pictured are Pat McCoy, Joletha Little and Elizabeth Kersey. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_anson_lasamigas_10_18.jpg Courtesy photo Shunee Y’ante’ McRae, Samantha Douglas and Arnnette Taylor hold certificates as the newest members inducted into the Morven chapter of Las Amigas. Also pictured are Pat McCoy, Joletha Little and Elizabeth Kersey.