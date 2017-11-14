Shelter seeks homes for pets

The Anson County Animal Shelter held an Adoption Day on Nov. 10 to get pets into homes, and is still looking for people to adopt pets.

“We do adoptions daily from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the week,” said Maureen Lett, director. “We are looking at expanding our hours to including evenings and weekends at least once or twice a month.”

Lett said two dogs were adopted at the adoption event and 11 puppies were sent to two different rescues.

“We sent another dog to a foster [home], which resulted in what we call a ‘foster fail,’” Lett said. “They are going to adopt her.”

Lett said that the adoption process is an application, and that they do adopt out of the county.

“The cost is $75 for dogs and $50 for cats,” Lett said. “It includes vaccinations, heartworm testing for dogs and the animal being spayed or neutered.”

The shelter’s next adoption event will from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9.

“We are doing photos with Santa…people can bring their pets, kids or both, and we have a photographer donating their time,” Lett said.

The cost is $10, and will include the rights to photos taken.

“We plan on having something for everyone…and hope to get donations for our furry friends,” Lett said.