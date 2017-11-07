Students take stand against drugs with poster contest

Wadesboro Elementary School celebrated Red Ribbon Week October 23-27.

The Red Ribbon Campaign is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the country.

Students participated special activities each day to show they are taking a stand against drugs. Each class created an anti-drug poster for the school-wide contest.

Miss Liles’ class placed first with “Drugs are Corny;” Mrs. Williams’ class came in second with “Blanket of Love;” and Ms. Goodin’s class took third with “Drugs are a Nightmare.”

Students and their families were encouraged to sign a pledge to grow up safe, healthy, and drug free. Red Ribbon Week activities are a way to show commitment for living a drug-free lifestyle.

Courtesy Photo Wadesboro Elementary School students participated in Red Ribbon Week to take a stand against drugs. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_red-ribbon-wes.jpg Courtesy Photo Wadesboro Elementary School students participated in Red Ribbon Week to take a stand against drugs.