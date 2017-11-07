Ansonville hosts ‘Reading Night’

On Monday October 16th, Ansonville Elementary hosted its annual “Reading Night.”

Every grade level participated in different activities, with around 100 students and their parents in attendance.

Fifth- and sixth-grade students researched different historical figures and gave short presentations to parents.

During this time, fourth graders did a reader’s theater as well, where various students performed three different plays.

Meanwhile, parents of second- and third-graders were given vital information pertaining to Read to Achieve, and Reading 3D and kindergarten and first-grade classes received important information about Reading 3D.

Parents interacted with their children and the teachers to experience what the various parts of the assessments ask children to do.

Additionally, kindergarten parents had a Raising a Reader workshop. The focus was on the book “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak. Parents and children read the book together and participated in a variety of activities related to the book.

Courtesy Photo Ansonville Elementary fifth- and sixth-grade students researched different historical figures and gave short presentations to parents on “Reading Night.” http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_reading-night.jpg Courtesy Photo Ansonville Elementary fifth- and sixth-grade students researched different historical figures and gave short presentations to parents on “Reading Night.”