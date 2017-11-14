Steele signs to play volleyball at UNCC

Nya Steele signed a letter of intent on Oct. 8 to play for volleyball for UNC-Charlotte

She is the daughter of Dr. Anthony and Denise Steele, of Clemmons, and the granddaughter of James and Ida Steele, of Ansonville.

Steele, of Reagan High School in Pfafftown, is a 4-year letter winner, three-time all-conference player and 2016 Central Piedmont conference player of the year. She helped the Raiders to four straight regular-season conference titles, three conference tournament titles, three regional final appearances and one state final appearance in 2016.

Steele, who has dual citizenship, made her international debut this year with the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Volleyball team. This past summer, the team competed in the World Grand Prix hosted in Trinidad and Aguascalientes, Mexico, in addition to the Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship in Kingston, Jamaica, where they took first place.

Trinidad and Tobago was the first country from the English-speaking Caribbean to qualify for the World Grand Prix, which is the third-highest level of volleyball competition, only behind the Olympics and the World Championship.

Steele is a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and Crosby Scholars. She will graduate high school early and start classes at UNC-Charlotte in January 2018. She plans to study dentistry.