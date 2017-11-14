LETTER: Tax cuts would ‘turbocharge’ economic growth

To the editor:

As the 2017 legislative calendar comes to a close, it is time for Congress to come together and seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to pass pro-growth tax cuts. This would bring additional tax relief to North Carolina’s small businesses and hardworking taxpayers.

North Carolina is no stranger to the benefit of tax cuts. Our state dramatically cut taxes in 2013, and since then, we have experienced budget surpluses, a reduction in unemployment, and the creation of hundreds of thousands of new jobs.

But there’s only so much that can be done on the state level. Federal legislators must follow North Carolina’s lead and pass recently proposed tax cuts that would lower the top marginal small business tax rate to 25 percent, among other rate reductions.

This would turbocharge economic growth in the Tar Heel state and across the country.

Peter Cotter

Managing Director, Burger King

Raleigh